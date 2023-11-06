Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapons and item locations
Use our map to find every weapon and item location in the MW3 campaign's Reactor open combat mission
Look for the weapon and item locations in MW3's Reactor mission? Reactor is the third mission in the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and as one of MW3's new open combat missions, it provides players with a far less linear experience than we're used to seeing from Call Of Duty.
In the Reactor mission, you take control of the legendary Captain Price, and parachuted into a heavily armed and patrolled Konni facility where you must destroy four marked helicopters before finding a way into the reactor core room in the centre of the facility. We won't spoil anything else about the mission, except to say that there's also a whopping 29 hidden orange crates containing fully-kitted weapons and other useful items.
In this guide, we'll show you exactly where to find each of the hidden item locations in the Reactor mission of Modern Warfare 3's campaign.
Modern Warfare 3 Reactor item locations
The Reactor mission in MW3 contains 29 item crates, many of which contain fully-kitted weapons that are much more useful than the standard guns Price has equipped at the start of the mission. If you want some help finding all of them in a timely manner, the map and table below will give you everything you need.
Here is our map of all the weapons and item locations in the Reactor mission:
Here are all the items and weapons in the Reactor mission:
|Number
|Item
|Type
|1
|Silenced Holger 556
|Assault Rifle
|2
|Incendiary MCW
|Assault Rifle
|3
|Incendiary Sakin MG38
|LMG
|4
|KV Inhibitor
|Sniper Rifle
|5
|Minigun
|Special
|6
|Snapshot Pulse
|Field Upgrade
|7
|RGL-80
|Launcher
|8
|Silenced COR-45
|Pistol
|9
|Sidewinder
|Battle Rifle
|10
|Silenced Expedite 12
|Shotgun
|11
|Heartbeat Sensor
|Field Upgrade
|12
|HCR 56
|LMG
|13
|Incendiary Haymaker
|Shotgun
|14
|Munitions Box
|Field Upgrade
|15
|Incendiary FJX Imperium
|Sniper Rifle
|16
|Silenced Vel 46
|SMG
|17
|Armor Box
|Field Upgrade
|18
|Cronen Squall
|Battle Rifle
|19
|Holger 26
|LMG
|20
|Fennec 45
|SMG
|21
|Signal 50
|Sniper Rifle
|22
|Incendiary Bryson 800
|Shotgun
|23
|Silenced Lachmann Sub
|SMG
|24
|Incendiary MTZ Interceptor
|Marksman Rifle
|25
|Explosive Crossbow
|Marksman Rifle
|26
|Anti-Armor Rounds
|Field Upgrade
|27
|Basilisk
|Pistol
|28
|Hybrid STB-556
|Assault Rifle
|29
|PILA
|Launcher
And that's every single item location in the Reactor mission! For similar walkthroughs on the other open combat missions, check out the below links, as well as our Modern Warfare 3 mission list guide.