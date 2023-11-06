Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapons and item locations

Look for the weapon and item locations in MW3's Reactor mission? Reactor is the third mission in the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and as one of MW3's new open combat missions, it provides players with a far less linear experience than we're used to seeing from Call Of Duty.

In the Reactor mission, you take control of the legendary Captain Price, and parachuted into a heavily armed and patrolled Konni facility where you must destroy four marked helicopters before finding a way into the reactor core room in the centre of the facility. We won't spoil anything else about the mission, except to say that there's also a whopping 29 hidden orange crates containing fully-kitted weapons and other useful items.

In this guide, we'll show you exactly where to find each of the hidden item locations in the Reactor mission of Modern Warfare 3's campaign.

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor item locations

The Reactor mission in MW3 contains 29 item crates, many of which contain fully-kitted weapons that are much more useful than the standard guns Price has equipped at the start of the mission. If you want some help finding all of them in a timely manner, the map and table below will give you everything you need.

Here is our map of all the weapons and item locations in the Reactor mission:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Here are all the items and weapons in the Reactor mission:

Number Item Type 1 Silenced Holger 556 Assault Rifle 2 Incendiary MCW Assault Rifle 3 Incendiary Sakin MG38 LMG 4 KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle 5 Minigun Special 6 Snapshot Pulse Field Upgrade 7 RGL-80 Launcher 8 Silenced COR-45 Pistol 9 Sidewinder Battle Rifle 10 Silenced Expedite 12 Shotgun 11 Heartbeat Sensor Field Upgrade 12 HCR 56 LMG 13 Incendiary Haymaker Shotgun 14 Munitions Box Field Upgrade 15 Incendiary FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle 16 Silenced Vel 46 SMG 17 Armor Box Field Upgrade 18 Cronen Squall Battle Rifle 19 Holger 26 LMG 20 Fennec 45 SMG 21 Signal 50 Sniper Rifle 22 Incendiary Bryson 800 Shotgun 23 Silenced Lachmann Sub SMG 24 Incendiary MTZ Interceptor Marksman Rifle 25 Explosive Crossbow Marksman Rifle 26 Anti-Armor Rounds Field Upgrade 27 Basilisk Pistol 28 Hybrid STB-556 Assault Rifle 29 PILA Launcher

And that's every single item location in the Reactor mission! For similar walkthroughs on the other open combat missions, check out the below links, as well as our Modern Warfare 3 mission list guide.