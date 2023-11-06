If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapons and item locations

Use our map to find every weapon and item location in the MW3 campaign's Reactor open combat mission

A close-up of Price's face in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision
Guide by Ollie Toms
Look for the weapon and item locations in MW3's Reactor mission? Reactor is the third mission in the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and as one of MW3's new open combat missions, it provides players with a far less linear experience than we're used to seeing from Call Of Duty.

In the Reactor mission, you take control of the legendary Captain Price, and parachuted into a heavily armed and patrolled Konni facility where you must destroy four marked helicopters before finding a way into the reactor core room in the centre of the facility. We won't spoil anything else about the mission, except to say that there's also a whopping 29 hidden orange crates containing fully-kitted weapons and other useful items.

In this guide, we'll show you exactly where to find each of the hidden item locations in the Reactor mission of Modern Warfare 3's campaign.

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor item locations

The Reactor mission in MW3 contains 29 item crates, many of which contain fully-kitted weapons that are much more useful than the standard guns Price has equipped at the start of the mission. If you want some help finding all of them in a timely manner, the map and table below will give you everything you need.

Here is our map of all the weapons and item locations in the Reactor mission:

A map of the Reactor mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, with the locations of all item locations and weapons numbered and marked in yellow.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Here are all the items and weapons in the Reactor mission:

Number Item Type
1 Silenced Holger 556 Assault Rifle
2 Incendiary MCW Assault Rifle
3 Incendiary Sakin MG38 LMG
4 KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle
5 Minigun Special
6 Snapshot Pulse Field Upgrade
7 RGL-80 Launcher
8 Silenced COR-45 Pistol
9 Sidewinder Battle Rifle
10 Silenced Expedite 12 Shotgun
11 Heartbeat Sensor Field Upgrade
12 HCR 56 LMG
13 Incendiary Haymaker Shotgun
14 Munitions Box Field Upgrade
15 Incendiary FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle
16 Silenced Vel 46 SMG
17 Armor Box Field Upgrade
18 Cronen Squall Battle Rifle
19 Holger 26 LMG
20 Fennec 45 SMG
21 Signal 50 Sniper Rifle
22 Incendiary Bryson 800 Shotgun
23 Silenced Lachmann Sub SMG
24 Incendiary MTZ Interceptor Marksman Rifle
25 Explosive Crossbow Marksman Rifle
26 Anti-Armor Rounds Field Upgrade
27 Basilisk Pistol
28 Hybrid STB-556 Assault Rifle
29 PILA Launcher

And that's every single item location in the Reactor mission! For similar walkthroughs on the other open combat missions, check out the below links, as well as our Modern Warfare 3 mission list guide.

