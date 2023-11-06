Modern Warfare 3 Oligarch weapons and item locations
Use our map to find every weapon and item location in the MW3 campaign's Oligarch open combat mission
Looking for all the weapons and items in MW3's Oligarch mission? Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 switches things up with its campaign by introducing so-called open combat missions - non-linear missions where you're let loose in a large map and free to complete objectives how you like. In Oligarch, you take the role of John "Soap" MacTavish, and must infiltrate a Konni-funding oligarch's private island and extract important information from her.
But while you're at it, you may want to take a look around and see if you can find the many hidden weapons and field upgrades across the island. Some of them a pretty well-hidden though, so to help you out, we've put together this guide revealing all the Oligarch mission item locations and weapons in Modern Warfare 3.
Modern Warfare 3 Oligarch item locations
The Oligarch mission in MW3 contains 21 hidden orange crates containing fully-kitted weapons of all kinds, as well as a number of field upgrades and other items. All of them are revealed on the map below and listed in the table just below that.
Here is our map of all the weapons and item locations in the Oligarch mission:
Here are all the items and weapons in the Oligarch mission:
|Number
|Item
|Type
|1
|Explosive KATT-AMR
|Sniper Rifle
|2
|Silenced DM56
|Assault Rifle
|3
|Cronen Squall
|Assault Rifle
|4
|RGL-80
|Launcher
|5
|Anti-Armor Rounds
|Field Upgrade
|6
|Pulemyot 762
|LMG
|7
|Silenced Bryson 800
|Shotgun
|8
|Silenced M16
|Assault Rifle
|9
|Heartbeat Sensor
|Field Upgrade
|10
|Recon Drone
|Field Upgrade
|11
|Incendiary Bryson 800
|Shotgun
|12
|STB-556
|Assault Rifle
|13
|MCW 6.8
|Marksman Rifle
|14
|Explosive Crossbow
|Marksman Rifle
|15
|Minigun
|Special
|16
|Armor Box
|Field Upgrade
|17
|Hybrid Kastov 545
|Assault RIfle
|18
|Akimbo .50 GS
|Pistol
|19
|Silenced WSP-9
|SMG
|20
|Snapshot Pulse
|Field Upgrade
|21
|Silenced M4
|Assault Rifle
And that's every single item location in the Oligarch mission! For similar walkthroughs on the other open combat missions, check out the below links, as well as our Modern Warfare 3 mission list guide.