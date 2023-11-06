Modern Warfare 3 Oligarch weapons and item locations

Looking for all the weapons and items in MW3's Oligarch mission? Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 switches things up with its campaign by introducing so-called open combat missions - non-linear missions where you're let loose in a large map and free to complete objectives how you like. In Oligarch, you take the role of John "Soap" MacTavish, and must infiltrate a Konni-funding oligarch's private island and extract important information from her.

But while you're at it, you may want to take a look around and see if you can find the many hidden weapons and field upgrades across the island. Some of them a pretty well-hidden though, so to help you out, we've put together this guide revealing all the Oligarch mission item locations and weapons in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Oligarch item locations

The Oligarch mission in MW3 contains 21 hidden orange crates containing fully-kitted weapons of all kinds, as well as a number of field upgrades and other items. All of them are revealed on the map below and listed in the table just below that.

Here is our map of all the weapons and item locations in the Oligarch mission:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Here are all the items and weapons in the Oligarch mission:

Number Item Type 1 Explosive KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle 2 Silenced DM56 Assault Rifle 3 Cronen Squall Assault Rifle 4 RGL-80 Launcher 5 Anti-Armor Rounds Field Upgrade 6 Pulemyot 762 LMG 7 Silenced Bryson 800 Shotgun 8 Silenced M16 Assault Rifle 9 Heartbeat Sensor Field Upgrade 10 Recon Drone Field Upgrade 11 Incendiary Bryson 800 Shotgun 12 STB-556 Assault Rifle 13 MCW 6.8 Marksman Rifle 14 Explosive Crossbow Marksman Rifle 15 Minigun Special 16 Armor Box Field Upgrade 17 Hybrid Kastov 545 Assault RIfle 18 Akimbo .50 GS Pistol 19 Silenced WSP-9 SMG 20 Snapshot Pulse Field Upgrade 21 Silenced M4 Assault Rifle

