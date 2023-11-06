If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Modern Warfare 3 Oligarch weapons and item locations

Use our map to find every weapon and item location in the MW3 campaign's Oligarch open combat mission

Milena meets with Makarov in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on

Looking for all the weapons and items in MW3's Oligarch mission? Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 switches things up with its campaign by introducing so-called open combat missions - non-linear missions where you're let loose in a large map and free to complete objectives how you like. In Oligarch, you take the role of John "Soap" MacTavish, and must infiltrate a Konni-funding oligarch's private island and extract important information from her.

But while you're at it, you may want to take a look around and see if you can find the many hidden weapons and field upgrades across the island. Some of them a pretty well-hidden though, so to help you out, we've put together this guide revealing all the Oligarch mission item locations and weapons in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Oligarch item locations

The Oligarch mission in MW3 contains 21 hidden orange crates containing fully-kitted weapons of all kinds, as well as a number of field upgrades and other items. All of them are revealed on the map below and listed in the table just below that.

Here is our map of all the weapons and item locations in the Oligarch mission:

A map of the Oligarch mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, with the locations of all item locations and weapons numbered and marked in yellow.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Here are all the items and weapons in the Oligarch mission:

Number Item Type
1 Explosive KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle
2 Silenced DM56 Assault Rifle
3 Cronen Squall Assault Rifle
4 RGL-80 Launcher
5 Anti-Armor Rounds Field Upgrade
6 Pulemyot 762 LMG
7 Silenced Bryson 800 Shotgun
8 Silenced M16 Assault Rifle
9 Heartbeat Sensor Field Upgrade
10 Recon Drone Field Upgrade
11 Incendiary Bryson 800 Shotgun
12 STB-556 Assault Rifle
13 MCW 6.8 Marksman Rifle
14 Explosive Crossbow Marksman Rifle
15 Minigun Special
16 Armor Box Field Upgrade
17 Hybrid Kastov 545 Assault RIfle
18 Akimbo .50 GS Pistol
19 Silenced WSP-9 SMG
20 Snapshot Pulse Field Upgrade
21 Silenced M4 Assault Rifle

And that's every single item location in the Oligarch mission! For similar walkthroughs on the other open combat missions, check out the below links, as well as our Modern Warfare 3 mission list guide.

