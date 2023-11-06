Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site weapons and item locations

Looking for all the item locations in the Crash Site MW3 mission? As one of several open combat missions in the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign, Crash Site plonks you down in the middle of a map filled with hidden crates containing powerful fully-kitted weapons and other useful items. Finding them can be tricky, particularly since the Crash Site mission has a fairly stealthy nighttime focus.

In this mission, you play as Farah sneaking through a plane crash site patrolled by enemy Konni soldiers, attempting to uncover pieces of evidence from the ground which might piece together what happened to cause the crash. It's one of the smaller and quicker missions in the MW3 campaign, but if you need some help finding all the Crash Site item locations, we've got you covered with our map and table below!

Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site item locations

Crash Site is the smallest of the open combat missions in the MW3 campaign, containing just 10 hidden orange crates containing items and weapons for you to use. For help finding them, check out the map below. And don't worry - they're all concentrated around the actual crash site, so no need to go scouting around the outskirts of the map.

Here is our map of all the weapons and item locations in the Crash Site mission:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Here are all the items and weapons in the Crash Site mission:

Number Item Type 1 Incendiary Raal MG LMG 2 Incendiary Lockwood 680 Shotgun 3 Armor Box Field Upgrade 4 Silenced M4 Assault Rifle 5 Silenced SA-B 50 Sniper Rifle 6 Munitions Box Field Upgrade 7 Silenced Crossbow Marksman Rifle 8 Heartbeat Sensor Field Upgrade 9 Kastov 762 Assault Rifle 10 Silenced Victus XMR Sniper Rifle

