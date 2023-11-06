Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapons and item locations
Use our map to find every weapon and item location in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign's Precious Cargo open combat mission
Looking for all the item locations in MW3's Precious Cargo mission? The Precious Cargo mission is the second mission in the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign, and the first open combat mission in the game. In this early mission you take control of Farah, in a small open map filled with shipping containers and enemy soldiers. As with all open combat missions, there's a number of hidden orange crates containing fully-kitted weapons and useful items.
If you want to 100% this mission and get every single item and weapon on offer, we're here to help. Below you'll find a handy map showing you all the weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3's Precious Cargo mission, along with a table explaining what each item is and where to find it.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo item locations
There is a grand total of 21 weapons and items that you can find and collect during the Precious Cargo mission, and each one you collect will unlock that weapon or item as an option when you come to select your loadout either at a loadout crate or if you choose to replay the mission after completing it.
Here is our map of all the weapons and item locations in the Precious Cargo mission:
Here are all the items and weapons in the Precious Cargo mission:
|Number
|Item
|Type
|Location
|1
|GS Magna
|Pistol
|On the floor behind containers
|2
|BAS-B
|Battle Rifle
|Atop containers
|3
|Hybrid STB-556
|Assault Rifle
|Inside office room
|4
|Signal 50
|Sniper Rifle
|On catwalk above, access via ladder
|5
|MTZ-556
|Assault Rifle
|Inside container on ground
|6
|Silenced WSP Swarm
|SMG
|Inside container on ground
|7
|Recon Drone
|Field Upgrade
|Inside container beneath crane
|8
|Silenced Rival-9
|SMG
|Atop containers
|9
|Heartbeat Sensor
|Field Upgrade
|Inside container
|10
|Silenced Expedite 12
|Shotgun
|Inside open container on upper level
|11
|556 Icarus
|LMG
|Inside building, in corner next to door
|12
|PILA
|Launcher
|On building roof
|13
|Snapshot Pulse
|Field Upgrade
|In building interior
|14
|RPK
|LMG
|3rd floor of tower
|15
|Explosive Victus XMR
|Sniper Rifle
|On building roof
|16
|Pulemyot 762
|LMG
|3rd floor of tower
|17
|Munitions Box
|Field Upgrade
|Inside tower ground floor
|18
|Silenced ISO Hemlock
|Assault Rifle
|Inside lone building
|19
|Incendiary Bryson 800
|Shotgun
|Inside room near ship bridge
|20
|RGL-80
|Launcher
|Inside ship bridge room, next to loadout crate
|21
|KVD Enforcer
|Marksman Rifle
|In room on 2nd floor of ship bridge
And that's every single item location in the Precious Cargo mission! For similar walkthroughs on the other open combat missions, check out the below links, as well as our Modern Warfare 3 mission list guide.