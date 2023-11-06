Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapons and item locations

Looking for all the item locations in MW3's Precious Cargo mission? The Precious Cargo mission is the second mission in the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign, and the first open combat mission in the game. In this early mission you take control of Farah, in a small open map filled with shipping containers and enemy soldiers. As with all open combat missions, there's a number of hidden orange crates containing fully-kitted weapons and useful items.

If you want to 100% this mission and get every single item and weapon on offer, we're here to help. Below you'll find a handy map showing you all the weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3's Precious Cargo mission, along with a table explaining what each item is and where to find it.

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo item locations

There is a grand total of 21 weapons and items that you can find and collect during the Precious Cargo mission, and each one you collect will unlock that weapon or item as an option when you come to select your loadout either at a loadout crate or if you choose to replay the mission after completing it.

Here is our map of all the weapons and item locations in the Precious Cargo mission:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Here are all the items and weapons in the Precious Cargo mission:

Number Item Type Location 1 GS Magna Pistol On the floor behind containers 2 BAS-B Battle Rifle Atop containers 3 Hybrid STB-556 Assault Rifle Inside office room 4 Signal 50 Sniper Rifle On catwalk above, access via ladder 5 MTZ-556 Assault Rifle Inside container on ground 6 Silenced WSP Swarm SMG Inside container on ground 7 Recon Drone Field Upgrade Inside container beneath crane 8 Silenced Rival-9 SMG Atop containers 9 Heartbeat Sensor Field Upgrade Inside container 10 Silenced Expedite 12 Shotgun Inside open container on upper level 11 556 Icarus LMG Inside building, in corner next to door 12 PILA Launcher On building roof 13 Snapshot Pulse Field Upgrade In building interior 14 RPK LMG 3rd floor of tower 15 Explosive Victus XMR Sniper Rifle On building roof 16 Pulemyot 762 LMG 3rd floor of tower 17 Munitions Box Field Upgrade Inside tower ground floor 18 Silenced ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle Inside lone building 19 Incendiary Bryson 800 Shotgun Inside room near ship bridge 20 RGL-80 Launcher Inside ship bridge room, next to loadout crate 21 KVD Enforcer Marksman Rifle In room on 2nd floor of ship bridge

And that's every single item location in the Precious Cargo mission! For similar walkthroughs on the other open combat missions, check out the below links, as well as our Modern Warfare 3 mission list guide.