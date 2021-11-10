Looking for the best LMG in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? LMGs are heavy weapons that tend to pack one heck of a punch, making them perfect for holding down angles and suppressing enemies. However, they usually come with a few negatives that make them difficult to wield in Call Of Duty’s frenetic multiplayer, such as poor handling speeds and reload times. Fortunately, we’re here to tell you which is the best LMG in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and which ones you should avoid. As always, this list is sure to change as we draw closer to Vanguard season 1 and beyond, so expect frequent updates that could change the order significantly.

The best LMG in Call Of Duty: Vanguard is the MG42. It has an extremely high fire rate that you can use to melt the enemy team in seconds. You’d expect this to cause drastic recoil, but it’s actually rather controllable, especially when you make the perfect MG42 loadout. The MG42 is available at level 1, meaning you can jump in and start unlocking attachments straight away.

Here is our Call of Duty: Vanguard LMG tier list:

MG42

Type 11

DP27

Bren

MG42 - Best LMG

Call Of Duty: Vanguard seems to give away many of the best guns at level 1, including the MG42. It boasts a very impressive time-to-kill thanks to its high fire rate, making it the best LMG for clearing enemy teams and capturing positions. Of course, it’s bulky size and shape make movement difficult, but that’s an issue with the entire LMG class, rather than a weakness specific to the MG42. Regardless, the impressive fire rate makes it easy to roam around the map and quickly blitz through enemies. Just don't expect to be able to sprint around corners and gun down squads, because the MG42 certainly isn't snappy.

Type 11

The Type 11 has the worst iron sights in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and maybe even in Call Of Duty history. Seriously, they’re awful beyond belief. When you aim, the Type 11 shifts to the left side of the screen, which, after over a decade of playing Call Of Duty, was extremely jarring. That might be enough to put most players off, but with the right attachments, the Type 11 can be transformed into a formidable weapon. It becomes much more accurate, and boasts an impressive stopping power that will help you rip through the scenery and turn the enemy team to shreds. This one is worth sticking around for - just make sure that you use a better scope.

DP27

Whilst the DP27 can still kill enemies very quickly, it doesn’t come close to the MG42 or Type 11. It is much more difficult to control, and once you’ve got a loadout in place to manage some of the recoil, the fire rate is still rather low. Ultimately, it seems you will have to choose to fix either the horizontal or vertical recoil with your setup, as improving one of these stats means you’ll have to mostly ignore the other. After a bit of tinkering, we couldn't find a way to completely control the DP27s kick, so you'll suffer when faced with an encounter, making it one of the worst LMGs in Vanguard.

Bren

I can’t even begin to express the disappointment I felt after unlocking the Bren at level 53. All that work for the worst LMG, and maybe even one of the worst guns overall, in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. It does have high damage, which makes the Bren worth considering for about a millisecond, and then you’ll experience the recoil. Oh, the recoil. Even after kitting it out to maximise accuracy and control, you’ll spend most of your time staring at the sky with the Bren. Recoil control can be sacrificed for a high fire rate on some guns, but the Bren somehow has neither, making it extremely lackluster.

That covers the best LMG in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you prefer a faster playstyle, check out our list of the best SMGs and best Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. To see how these LMGs compare to other weapons, take a look at our breakdown of the weapon stats in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you want to build the perfect loadout quickly, check out how to level up fast so that you can unlock all of Vanguard's weapons and their attachments quickly.