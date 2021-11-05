Looking for the very best Call Of Duty: Vanguard loadout to suit your playstyle? Call Of Duty: Vanguard adopts the extremely versatile Gunsmith system from previous Call Of Duty titles, allowing you to equip your gun with up to 10 attachments at once. As you might imagine, this adds a lot of complexity to the act of putting together a new loadout, because not only do you have to choose the perfect guns, but you also must figure out exactly how you want those guns to behave in the heat of battle.

So allow us to offer a helping hand with this loadout guide! Below you'll find several top contenders for the title of best Call Of Duty: Vanguard loadout, each one of which caters to a different style of play. Whether you're an aggressive close-quarters specialist, a sharpshooter, or anything in between, we've got the perfect loadout for you.

Best Call Of Duty: Vanguard loadout

Here are the best Call Of Duty: Vanguard loadout setups that we've found, complete with attachments for every gun:

Kar98k & MP40

BAR & Combat Shotgun

3-Line Rifle & Type 100

MG42 & MP40

You'll note that each of these loadouts contains two primary weapons, so the Overkill perk is a must-have if you want to take any of these builds into battle. I haven't detailed our choice of perks or equipment in the below loadouts, because I always tend to use the same ones: Ghost, Radar, and Overkill for the Perks, and Frag Grenade and Stim for my lethal and tactical equipment. We'll cover both perks and equipment in Call Of Duty: Vanguard in our other upcoming guides, so stay tuned.

Kar98k & MP40

The Kar98k and the MP40 are our picks for the top Sniper Rifle and SMG respectively, and as you might imagine, they go together amazingly well. The Kar98k is kitted out for quick-scoping and ending fights at medium or close range before they begin, so with this loadout we've opted to sacrifice some range and bullet velocity in favour of a silencer to keep us off the radar, and superior handling speeds.

Kar98k attachments:

Optic: None

Muzzle: Scout Silencer

Barrel: Krausnick Scout

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 8MM Klauser 3 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Stock: Short Stock

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Proficiency: Icy Veins

Kit: On-Hand

Of course, even a quick and responsive Kar98k needs a great short-range weapon to use as backup, and the MP40 fits the bill perfectly with great handling and recoil stats, and a very competitive time-to-kill - particularly when kitted out with the 8MM Kurz magazine conversion, which ups its damage to absurd heights. The other attachments focus on returning the MP40's now dangerously high recoil and ADS times down to more respectable values, and I've also opted for a very clean 2.5X scope for landing headshots with ease.

MP40 attachments:

Optic: G16 2.5X

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 8MM Kurz 32 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Stock: VDD 34M

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Proficiency: Brace

Kit: Quick

Together these two guns make for a fearsome and versatile loadout across any distance and on any map and game mode. You can use the Kar98k for quick sniping at any range you like, and for the more frenetic close-quarters situations you can switch to the MP40 and treat your enemies to one of the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

BAR & Combat Shotgun

On the surface, the BAR is formidable. With the right loadout, it is overpowered, plain and simple, and definitely one of the best Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. This slow-firing but incredibly punchy rifle deals enough damage to kill an enemy in two shots at almost any range, and features practically no horizontal recoil at all, making it incredibly easy to land those two vital shots. The key to unlocking the power of the BAR is to use the .50 BMG magazine conversion, which ups the damage to a horrid degree.

BAR attachments:

Optic: G16 2.5X

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: CGC 27'' 2B

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: .50 BMG 20 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Pistol Grip Custom

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Proficiency: Sleight Of Hand

Kit: Surplus

Of course, the BAR may be unbelievably powerful but it's also not the best gun for response times, which means you'll need a close-range backup weapon. The Combat Shotgun is currently the best Shotgun in the game when kitted out for damage, range, and hipfire accuracy. For this loadout we're using the Sawed-Off barrel for oodles of extra damage.

Combat Shotgun attachments:

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

Barrel: Sawed-Off

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 16 Gauge 10 Round Drums

Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Stock: Wire Custom

Ammo Type: Packed Powder

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: Quick

You'll find with this loadout that the Combat Shotgun can comfortably one-shot enemies at just about the range where the BAR starts to lose some of its responsiveness. The two guns dovetail perfectly, making this one of the very best loadouts in the game right now.

3-Line Rifle and Type 100

For a true sharpshooter's build in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, I've found the best partnership by far to be the 3-Line Rifle and Type 100 SMG. The 3-Line Rifle is trounced by the Kar98k when it comes to handling stats (and therefore quick-sniping), but for setting up a sniper nest and punishing enemies who attempt to cross your line of sight, the 3-Line Rifle's extraordinary damage makes it the undisputed king. Here we've maximised damage, range, and bullet velocity so that this rifle is as near to hitscan as you can get.

3-Line Rifle attachments:

Optic: G16 2.5X

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: Empress 514MM F01

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: .30-06 20 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Proficiency: Silent Focus

Kit: Surplus

For the 3-Line Rifle's counterpart, we've gone versatile with the highly accurate Type 100 SMG. I'm a huge fan of this gun. I can't hold my hand to my heart and call it the best SMG in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, but I can say that I prefer the Type 100 to the MP40 by a country mile thanks to its phenomenally low recoil and great range, which I've pushed to the max with the following set of attachments.

Type 100 attachments:

Optic: G16 2.5X

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

Barrel: Shiraishi 374MM

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Stock: Shiraishi T100

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: Quick

If you run this loadout you'll quickly find, as I did, that the Type 100 is an amazingly versatile SMG, able to go toe to toe even with Assault Rifles at their optimum ranges. This makes it a fantastic backup weapon between periods of one-shot-killing enemies from afar with the 3-Line Rifle.

MG42 & MP40

The MG42 is far and away the best LMG in Call Of Duty: Vanguard right now, thanks to its extremely high fire rate and startlingly low recoil. It's a very easy gun to pop off with, particularly when you use the following loadout. Here we've opted for a pretty balanced set of attachments which together give us a nice bit of extra damage and recoil control without any major downsides.

MG42 attachments:

Optic: G16 2.5X

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: VDD 680MM 31M

Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Magazine: 13MM Anti-Material 125 Round Drums

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Krausnick S91MG

Ammo Type: None

Proficiency: Tight Grip

Kit: Fully Loaded

The MP40 is our go-to pick for dealing with the short-range engagements and for increasing the overall mobility of your kit. While it's opposite the MG42 I like to focus quite strongly on ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds, to make this the perfect SMG for running-and-gunning.

MP40 attachments:

Optic: Slate Reflector

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: Krausnick 221MM 01B

Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

Magazine: 9MM 24 Round Fast Mags

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: VDD 34M

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Proficiency: Steady

Kit: Quick

You could definitely push the mobility further with this (or any other) SMG, but doing so starts to incur some lofty expenses in the accuracy department, so we've opted for a slightly more balanced loadout here. Overall this is another incredibly strong build which allows you to shred enemies at any range with two fast-firing, low time-to-kill weapons.

That wraps up this guide to the most powerful loadout setups we've encountered so far in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Take the above guns for a spin, and you'll find your K/D (or as the game calls it, E/D) ratio start to soar. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can check back often, as we'll be updating it regularly with all the best loadouts the playerbase has found.