Looking for the best Marksman Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? Combining the power and range of a Sniper Rifle with semi-automatic shots that rival some Assault Rifles, Marksman Rifles have always been popular in Call Of Duty. There are three Marksman Rifles available at launch in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and we’ve conveniently ranked them in a little tier list so that you can find out which Marksman Rifle is best. As always, we expect lots of tweaks to come over the following weeks and months, so check back regularly to see how we’ve updated this list and whether the best Marksman Rifle has changed.

Best Marksman Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The M1 Garand is the best Marksman Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. It seems to fall right in the middle of the other available Marksman Rifles, offering a perfect balance of speed, accuracy, and power that makes it excel in medium-long range encounters.

Here is our Call Of Duty: Vanguard best Marksman Rifle tier list:

M1 Garand

SVT-40

G-43

M1 Garand - Best Marksman Rifle

In keeping with the tradition set by the MP40 and MG42, the M1 Garand is the first Marksman Rifle that you get in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and it is also the best. Unlocked at level 6, the M1 Garand balances power, speed, and accuracy to provide easy kills from a distance. It won't perform very well up close, but the same is true for the other Marksman Rifles, so it’s smart to pair them with an SMG or Shotgun to create a balanced loadout that deals plenty of damage at any range.

With a few attachments to manage the vertical recoil and provide some extra ammo in each magazine, the M1 Garand is able to pop heads and crack skulls consistently whilst you hold an objective or watch certain angles. Oh, and the sound that rings out when the M1 Garand needs to reload is the most satisfying ding, and acts as perfect motivation for serving up an abundance of kills.

SVT-40 - Best Marksman Rifle for One-Shot Kills

The SVT-40 is much slower than the M1 Garand, but it packs quite the punch. This Marksman Rifle will net you more one-shot kills than the M1 Garand and G-43, but, as Uncle Ben almost utters in his dying moments, with great power comes great recoil. Some grips and a better barrel make the SVT-40 a bit easier to control, and you can even extend the one-shot kill hitbox, but these also slow it down much more, making it difficult to recommend over the snappier M1 Garand.

G-43

Sprinting into third, the G-43 is ideal for those with a happy trigger finger. It has a much higher fire rate than the M1 Garand and SVT-40, but that makes it fall flat in the damage department. This does make the recoil a lot easier to control, but ultimately, the G-43 just doesn’t score kills as fast as the other Marksman Rifles, making it the worst of the bunch.

However, just because it comes in at the bottom of this list, you should still test out the G-43. There are some attachments you can use to make it fully automatic without compromising damage range, which should lead to some very creative loadouts.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Marksman Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. To see how these Marksman Rifles compare to other guns, check out our breakdown of weapons stats in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you want to jump into the action, take a look at our list of the best guns in Vanguard, and try out our best loadouts. If you want to unlock attachments quickly for one of these rifles, take a look at how to level up fast in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.