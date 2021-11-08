Looking to find the best Shotgun in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? Combining the stopping power of a sniper rifle and the close-range dominance of an SMG, Shotguns in any FPS are mostly ranked based on their capacity to one-shot-kill enemies. In Call Of Duty: Vanguard, every Shotgun has the ability to one-shot-kill, so the key thing to consider is the effective range at which you can do so.

Below we'll walk you through the very best Shotguns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard and what makes them so great compared to the competition. We'll also reveal a secret combination of attachments you can use on certain Shotguns to turn them into some of the most ridiculously overpowered guns available in the game.

Best Shotgun in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The best Shotgun in Vanguard is the Combat Shotgun, without question. The Combat's effective one-shot-kill range is simply ridiculous, whether you're hipfiring or aiming down sights, and its fast rate of fire and high magazine capacity makes mowing down enemies at close range easier than with nearly any other gun in the game. We'll talk about the Combat Shotgun and its competitors below, but first let's go over our tier list to see how each one ranks in our estimations.

Here is our Call Of Duty: Vanguard best Shotgun tier list:

Combat Shotgun

Einhorn Revolving

Double Barrel

Gracey Auto

Combat Shotgun

No other Shotgun can come close to claiming the top spot - not while the Combat Shotgun exists in its current state. This close-range monster can kill an enemy with a single shot up to a startling range even when hipfiring - particularly with the right attachments. It almost feels like cheating sometimes when you're using this Shotgun, particularly when you consider its 10-round magazine, fast rate of fire, and fast reload speed, which minimises the possibility of you being caught out while you have the Combat Shotgun equipped.

The truly broken thing about the Combat Shotgun is its potential with both Slug rounds and 12 Gauge magazine attachments together. If you perfect the Combat Shotgun's loadout then you can one-shot-kill an enemy with a shot even to the limb, up to a staggering, bonkers range. I'm talking beyond the effective range of most Assault Rifles. I fully expect to see a nerf coming soon, as it's absolutely one of the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard right now.

Einhorn Revolving

With the exception of the Combat Shotgun, the Einhorn Revolving Shotgun is miles above its competitors. It doesn't quite reach the same level of long-range one-shot-kill potential of the Combat Shotgun, but it's still an exceptionally powerful close-range gun with a very high fire rate that makes it very forgiving. Add to this the fact that the same broken Slug rounds and 12 Gauge combo exists for the Einhorn, and you've got another Shotgun that really does creep into overpowered territory.

Double Barrel

The Double Barrel Shotgun falls a long way behind the Combat Shotgun and the Einhorn, not simply because it can't use the same broken Slug rounds/12 Gauge synergy, but also because by default its potential for consistent one-shot-kills is a bit low. Not a good look for any Shotgun. It's also a high-risk weapon as you have to reload after firing just two shots. What truly sets this Shotgun apart (and the reason it doesn't come last in the list) is that you can pick up the Akimbo attachment to dual-wield two Double Barrel Shotguns at once, which I have to admit is very fun indeed - and quite devastating under the right circumstances.

Gracey Auto

The Gracey Auto Shotgun comes last in our list mainly because its extremely short effective range makes scoring one-shot-kills on enemies very inconsistent. The idea is that its high fire rate allows you to quickly follow up with further shots to down an enemy, but it's just not fast enough considering most enemies you encounter at this range will have already mown you down in that time with an MP40 or one of the other Shotguns higher up in this list.

That wraps up our list of the best Shotguns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you're looking for similar tier lists on other weapon categories, be sure to check out our guides on the best Assault Rifle and the best SMG in Vanguard too. And if you're looking for data to refer back to while reading through these tier lists, then look no further than our up-to-date Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats page.