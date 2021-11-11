Want to know the best Einhorn Revolving loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? Although it doesn’t come close to the Combat Shotgun, we found the Einhorn Revolving to be one of the best Shotguns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. It deals extremely high damage at close-range, and has access to certain attachments that create a devastating combo when used together. We’ve created the best Einhorn Revolving loadout to showcase its full potential, so have a look through to see just how strong the Einhorn can be.

Of course, we expect the Call Of Duty: Vanguard meta to shift significantly over the coming weeks and months, so check back often to see if we’ve updated this guide with any new info on the Einhorn.

Best Einhorn Revolving loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

In its basic form, the Einhorn Revolving is clunky and has some of the slowest reload times that we’ve ever seen. That's not ideal for a chaotic game like Call Of Duty. Fortunately, this loadout kits the Einhorn Revolving out to be much more efficient in long-range encounters, so you can take your time and attack from a distance. Of course, if you are up-close, the Einhorn still packs a powerful punch that will send your opponents to their grave before they can even react.

Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Muzzle : M97 Full Choke

: M97 Full Choke Barrel : Klauser 710MM 02B

: Klauser 710MM 02B Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 12 Gauge 5 Round Cylinder

: 12 Gauge 5 Round Cylinder Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : VDD 33B

: VDD 33B Ammo Type : Slug

: Slug Proficiency : Sleight Of Hand

: Sleight Of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

No, your eyes do not deceive you. That is a G16 2.5x scope on a Shotgun. It might seem unusual, but the 12 Gauge 5 Round Cylinder and Slug ammo type create an unprecedented combo that makes the Einhorn Revolving more like a Sniper Rifle. You can pick out targets in the distance and kill them in 1-2 shots. With that in mind, we feel the G16 2.5x optic is perfect for a variety of encounters at any range.

To make this combo even more powerful, equip the Klauser 710MM 02B to increase the damage range significantly. However, when engaging enemies at long distances, you’ll also need to control some of the Einhorns recoil. To make the Einhorn more accurate and controllable, equip the G28 Compensator, Carver Foregrip, Stippled Grip, and VDD 33B stock. These will combine to drastically reduce the kick with each shot, so that you can quickly snap to different targets and score consistent headshots.

Since the Einhorn reloads so slowly, use the Sleight Of Hand proficiency to save yourself a bit of time. The Fully Loaded kit is also useful, as you don’t want to run out of ammo when you’re on a high killstreak.

Secondary Weapon

Since this Einhorn Revolving setup makes it formidable at any range, there are lots of weapons that you could use in your secondary slot. We recommend taking an automatic weapon, such as an Assault Rifle or SMG. The Volk is the best Assault Rifle in Vanguard, but the STG44 is unlocked much earlier and is a strong contender for the top spot. The AS44 is much lower on the list, but still worth trying as it excels at close-medium range. If you’d prefer an SMG, the MP40 is one of the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, whilst the PPSH-41 and Type 100 are both lasers with the right setups.

Best Einhorn Revolving Perks and Equipment

These are the perks and equipment to use with your Einhorn Revolving loadout:

Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Thermite

: Thermite Tactical: S-Mine 44

These are the best perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and we think they deserve a place in most loadouts. Ghost helps you hide from enemy spy planes and intel, which means you can sneak around and flank enemies much easier. Radar highlights enemies with unsilenced weapons, so you’ll always be able to find targets that are busy in encounters, leaving them vulnerable to your Einhorn Revolving. Finally, Overkill is essential, as it allows you to use another primary weapon, such as the ARs and SMGs mentioned above, in your secondary slot.

We’ve also found an excellent equipment combo that provides easy kills in any scenario. If you’re on the move and roaming around the map, you can toss the Thermite towards enemies to make them explode in a fiery burst. This damages multiple enemies at once, which should cause a bit of panic and leave them open to your attacks. If you’re sitting back and sniping with your Einhorn, use the S-Mine to protect your back and give you some cover. Any sneaky enemies that try to flank you will explode into chunks before they even get close.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Einhorn Revolving loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you want to try out some other class setups, check out our list of the best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. You can also take a look at how the Einhorn Revolving compares to other weapons with our weapon stats breakdown. If you want to unlock the Einhorn and its attachments quickly, check out how to level up fast in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. When you reach max level, learn more about the prestige system in Call Of Duty: Vanguard to discover your next steps.