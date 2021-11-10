Want to know how to make the best PPSH-41 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? The PPSh-41 initially has a jarring kick that prevents it from being the best SMG, but, with certain attachments, you can control that recoil and make a rapid laser that will rip through groups of enemies in seconds. To save you some time, we’ve put together the best PPSH-41 loadout and class setup, so make a brew and have a look through before jumping into your next match of Call Of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer.

Of course, we expect the Vanguard meta to shift quickly over the first few months, so we’ll update this guide regularly with any new info on the PPSH-41 as tweaks are made.

Best PPSH-41 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The PPSH-41 is an excellent close-range weapon, making it very efficient for those who prefer a run-and-gun playstyle. However, the severe recoil makes it hard to control, and ultimately, hard to love. This loadout makes the PPSH-41 much more manageable, so you can run around and pop heads all day long:

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : Strife Compensator

: Strife Compensator Barrel : Zac 300MM

: Zac 300MM Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 8MM Nambu 71 Round Mags

: 8MM Nambu 71 Round Mags Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : Empress Custom

: Empress Custom Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Nerves Of Steel

: Nerves Of Steel Kit: Fully Loaded

Firstly, we need to work on that recoil to make the PPSH-41 more accurate. The Strife Compensator, Zac 300mm barrel, Carver Foregrip, 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags, Stippled Grip, and Empress Custom stock all combine to massively decrease the vertical and horizontal recoil on the PPSH.

With the recoil at more manageable levels, pop on the G16 2.5x scope. This gives another little boost to recoil control, whilst also making it much easier to pick out targets for medium-range encounters. The PPSH fairs much better in close-quarters, but the lower recoil with this setup means you can definitely come out on top in medium-range gunfights.

To ensure you land the first shot and gain the advantage against your enemies, use the Lengthened ammo type. If your enemies do hit you first, the extra control granted by the Nerves Of Steel proficiency will help you clutch some extra kills with an accuracy boost whilst suppressed or injured. Finally, use the Fully Loaded kit so that you don’t run out of ammo in the middle of a fight.

Secondary Weapon

Since the PPSH excels at short-medium range combat, we recommend using a Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle as your secondary. We’ve built strong loadouts for both the Kar98k and 3-Line Rifle, but you should also take a look at our BAR setup if you’d prefer something automatic.

Best PPSH-41 Perks and Equipment

These are the best perks and equipment to use in your PPSH-41 class:

Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Thermite

: Thermite Tactical: Stim

On our list of the best perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, you’ll find Ghost, Radar, and Overkill at the top. They are essentials in every Call Of Duty: Vanguard loadout, so it’s no surprise that they're key here. Ghost will help you remain hidden from enemy spy planes and intel killstreaks, which will let you roam around the map and sneak up to enemy spawn points or objectives. We recommend taking Radar as your second perk so that you can spot any enemies who use unsilenced weapons on your minimap, as you don't want opponents to sneak up on you in the same way. If you want to use one of the long-range weapons mentioned above in your secondary slot, take Overkill as your third and final perk.

When roaming around the map and pushing objectives, you might come across groups of enemies. If you do, throw your Thermite grenade into the fray to cause some chaos and quickly damage the group, before using your PPSH-41 to quickly finish them off. If you take some damage and need to get away from danger, use a Stim to heal and refresh your tactical sprint, making it much easier for you to dash to safety.

That's everything you need to know to make the best PPSH-41 loadout and class setup in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you want to know how the PPSH-41 compares to other guns, check out our Vanguard weapon stats breakdown. You should also take a look at our guide on how to level up fast in Vanguard, so that you can unlock all of these attachments and start slaying enemies quickly. If you want to try out a different class, check out our list of the best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.