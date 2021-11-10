Looking to create the best 3-Line Rifle loadout and class setup in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? The 3-Line Rifle is an unwieldy but incredibly powerful Sniper Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, with higher one-shot-kill capabilities than any other rifle in the game. If you want a quick-scoping weapon, you'll be hard-pushed to create a decent class out of the 3-Line Rifle, but for holding angles and punishing enemy advancements, there's really no gun that does the job better.

Below we'll show you how to put together the very best 3-Line Rifle class setup, complete with a full loadout of 10 attachments and how each one benefits the gun, and recommendations for secondary weapons, perks, and equipment to use alongside the 3-Line Rifle.

Best 3-Line Rifle loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The 3-Line Rifle is arguably the best Sniper Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard thanks to its unparalleled ability to kill in one shot to nearly any part of the body. It's a clunky, slow-handling rifle, so it doesn't make much sense to opt for a fast sniping class setup with the 3-Line Rifle - not when the Kar98k exists. Instead, this 3-Line Rifle loadout focuses on giving it the highest damage, range, and bullet velocity possible.

Optic: G16 2.5X

G16 2.5X Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: 270mm VOZ Carbine

270mm VOZ Carbine Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: .30-06 20 Round Mags

.30-06 20 Round Mags Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Proficiency: Shrouded

Shrouded Kit: Fully Loaded

The most important attachment in this 3-Line Rifle class setup is the .30-06 20 Round Mags conversion, which ups the rifle's damage to the extent that even a shot to the toe at a range of 400 metres will kill instantly. Both this attachment and the Lengthened ammo type boost the bullet velocity further, making it easier to land those long-ranged shots.

This increased bullet velocity balances out the next major attachment in this loadout - the 270mm VOZ Carbine barrel, which lowers bullet velocity in exchange for increased ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds. You may not be using the 3-Line Rifle for quick-scoping, but handling speeds are still important.

In fact, the next few attachments also serve to counteract the immense sluggishness of handling the 3-Line Rifle. The Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel, Fabric Grip, and ZAC Custom MZ stock all help to speed up the ADS and sprint-to-fire times. Another minor benefit to ADS speed is provided by the G16 2.5X scope, which remains one of the cleanest sights in the game and allows you to easily land shots at both close and long range.

The remaining attachments in this class setup are fairly self-explanatory. The Mercury Silencer helps keep us off enemy radars and makes our deadly one-shot-kill bullets whisper-quiet. Combined with the Shrouded proficiency, which reduces the glint of our sniper scope, it becomes much harder for enemies to spot us until it's too late. And the Fully Loaded kit attachment gives us plenty of ammo to send down our chosen map sightlines.

Secondary weapon

If you want to put together a well-rounded 3-Line Rifle class, then you'll need an automatic weapon to help deal with medium-to-close-range threats. The STG44 and the MP40 are both great bets, as they're available from Level 1 and they are among the best Assault Rifles and SMGs in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, respectively. If you're a bit tired of these guns dominating the meta, you could opt instead for the Type 100 SMG, which can be outfitted for a startling range to help balance out the long-range prowess of the 3-Line Rifle.

Best 3-Line Rifle Perks and Equipment

If you're looking for the best Call Of Duty: Vanguard Perks and Equipment to use alongside the 3-Line Rifle, here are our recommendations:

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Overkill

Overkill Lethal: Mk2 Frag Grenade

Mk2 Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

Radar is an immensely strong - almost necessary - benefit in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, particularly for a sniper class setup, as it gives you additional knowledge of enemy movements around you. By contrast, Ghost helps keep you off the enemies' minimaps even when they're using Spy Planes and other killstreaks or perks to track you, allowing you to snipe more safely. And of course, Overkill is required if you want to take two primary weapons into battle - which you really ought to do, because having a 3-Line Rifle as your only primary weapon can really hamstring you in close-quarters encounters.

As for the equipment: the Frag Grenade is particularly handy for flushing enemies out of cover so you can snipe them, and Stim slots nicely into any class setup as a quick-heal button to get you back into the action as soon as possible after a close fight.

That's all there is to putting together the strongest possible 3-Line Rifle class setup and loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. It's absolutely one of the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, so it's well worth upgrading this powerful rifle. If you're looking for other options though, be sure to check out our Call Of Duty: Vanguard best loadouts guide - or for a more data-oriented approach to the meta, take a look at our Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats page.