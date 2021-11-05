Want to know the best Assault Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? Assault Rifles have always been some of the most popular weapons throughout Call Of Duty and FPS history, and that remains true in Vanguard. They fit into almost any loadout as powerful, automatic weapons that you can use at any range.

In this guide, we’ll cover the best Assault Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard and provide a full tier list of every Assault Rifle available. The meta is going to evolve constantly, so expect this guide to be updated with all of the latest info when changes are made to any Assault Rifle.

Best Assault Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The best Assault Rifle in Vanguard is the Volk. With the right loadout, the Volk will help you cut down enemies and dominate the frontlines in Vanguard. You'll just need the right attachments to ensure that you can control the recoil. However, since you won't unlock the Volk until level 55, the STG44 is a strong contender that you should use until you reach max level. You can find our tier list of weapons here, and check out more details on each Assault Rifle below.

Here is our Call Of Duty: Vanguard Assault Rifle tier list:

Volk

STG44

BAR

NZ-41

ITRA Burst

Automaton

AS44

Volk - Best Assault Rifle

Without attachments, it’s hard to recommend the Volk. It has a high rate of fire, but the recoil is uncontrollable and makes fighting at medium-long range almost impossible. However, you can equip up to 10 attachments in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and with the right setup, the Volk becomes an unstoppable machine. Focus on improving the recoil, and the Volk will become much more efficient, and then you can put the speed to good use with a very quick time-to-kill.

STG44 - Best Assault Rifle without attachments

The STG44 is unlocked right from the beginning in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, but don’t let that fool you. This Assault Rifle has everything that you’re looking for. It’s powerful, accurate, and impressive at any range. It doesn’t have the best time-to-kill, but this can be remedied with the right attachments. Focus on attachments that improve bullet damage and speed to make this already-impressive Assault Rifle excel.

BAR - Best long-range Assault Rifle

The BAR returns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard and, as you might expect, it deals a lot of damage. It is able to kill enemies in 2-3 shots. The BAR is also extremely accurate with very little recoil, making it useful at long range. However, it fires extremely slowly, meaning that as enemies get closer, you will quickly become outmatched.

The BAR is the best Assault Rifle for long-range encounters, but you’ll need to equip a powerful secondary to ensure you are effective at any range. If you equip the Overkill perk, you could use another Assault Rifle, or the MP40.

NZ-41

The NZ-41 is weaker than the BAR, but is stronger than most other Assault Rifles, able to finish enemies in just a few shots. However, the recoil is extremely difficult to manage, making it hard to remain in control for long bursts of fire.

Using short bursts, the NZ-41 can be very effective at long range. Unfortunately, the slow rate of fire compared to other Assault Rifles makes this gun struggle in close-medium ranged encounters.

ITRA Burst

The ITRA burst is a mixed bag. Its performance largely comes down to how many shots you land in the initial four-round burst. If you manage to hit your enemy with every bullet, you’ll quickly rip them apart and get the kill. However, if you miss even one or two shots, you’ll have to rely on the second burst, and that’s usually too late to survive an encounter.

The burst fire does make the ITRA very accurate, making it effective at medium-long range. However, guns like the Volk, STG44, and MP40 will always be better at close range, and it’s much easier to make those weapons competitive with the ITRA at longer ranges too.

Automaton

The Automaton is very accurate, but unfortunately, it doesn’t have many other strengths. It is fairly weak compared to other Assault Rifles, making the time-to-kill far too long to be effective at short range. The accuracy does make it viable for long-range encounters, but you’ll always be outmatched by the BAR, which is vastly superior.

AS44

The AS44 is the worst Assault Rifle in Vanguard, mostly due to its ridiculously high recoil. It’s extremely difficult to control, making the AS44 completely ineffective at almost any range. If you turn the corner and bump into an enemy, the AS44’s high rate of fire could be quick enough to help you survive the encounter. However, you won’t be able to compete at any other distance, and even in such close-quarters encounters, you won’t land all of your shots.

That covers our thoughts on each Assault Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. This list will be regularly updated as tweaks are made to the meta and new Assault Rifles are introduced. If you want to try out some other weapons, check out our list of the best weapons in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.