Looking for the best AS44 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? The AS44 was ranked at the bottom of our Assault Rifle tier list, but, with certain attachments, you can unlock some potential and make it a formidable medium-range weapon. We’ve taken the time to create the best AS44 loadout and class setup, so take a break from the chaos and have a read before jumping into your next match.

As always, we expect the Call Of Duty: Vanguard meta to shift drastically as we head towards season 1 and beyond. This guide will be updated regularly to reflect any changes that have been made to the AS44.

Best AS44 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The AS44 has the highest fire rate of all the Assault Rifles, but that also means it has harsh recoil, making it most effective when running-and-gunning around corners. However, with some attachments that focus on control and accuracy, you can create a formidable mid-range weapon whilst maintaining that speed, making the AS44 a laser that can shred through groups of enemies.

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : G28 Compensator

: G28 Compensator Barrel : Kovalevskaya 615MM

: Kovalevskaya 615MM Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine :7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

:7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : Zac 12B Custom

: Zac 12B Custom Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Sleight Of Hand

: Sleight Of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

To improve the recoil control and accuracy, use the G28 Compensator, Kovalevskaya 615mm barrel, M1941 Hand Stop, 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags, Pine Tar Grip, and Zac 12B Custom stock. That’s a hefty list of attachments, but they're all necessary if you want to make the AS44 a viable option. When you have those attachments equipped, use the G16 2.5x optic, as this is the best scope for medium-range encounters. It also provides another slight boost to control, which is certainly welcome.

The AS44's bullet velocity is a little lower than other Assault Rifles, but this can be remedied with the Lengthened ammo type. This makes your bullet velocity 30% higher, so that your shots fly towards enemies faster. The frenetic pace of Call Of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer means that whoever lands the first hit usually wins, so increasing your bullet velocity stat is essential.

Of course, you’ll still die if you get stuck reloading or run out of ammo. Equip the Sleight Of Hand proficiency to boost your reload speed, and use the Fully Loaded kit to ensure you always start with max ammo.

Secondary Weapon

Since this AS44 setup excels at medium-range, you have a few different options for your secondary weapon. If you prefer a run-and-gun playstyle, you should take a powerful close-range weapon, like the MP40 or Combat Shotgun. If you’d rather take your time and crack skulls from a distance, you could equip a Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle, like the 3-Line Rifle or Kar98k. If you prefer automatic weapons, the BAR is an excellent Assault Rifle that dominates from a distance.

Best AS44 Perks and Equipment

Here are the perks and equipment to use with your AS44 class setup:

Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Thermite

: Thermite Tactical: Stim

For this loadout, we’ve selected some of the best perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Ghost is the perfect perk for surviving whilst on a high killstreak, as it lets you remain hidden from enemy spy planes and intel. In your second slot, use Radar to pick out easy targets. Radar highlights enemies that fire unsilenced weapons on your minimap, so you can flank them to get an easy kill, or avoid them altogether. Finally, use Overkill so that you can use one of the weapons mentioned above in your secondary slot.

There are lots of equipment options in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, but we’ve found a powerful combo that you can use to wreak havoc on your enemies. When you’re approaching an objective or find a group of opponents, throw in a Thermite grenade to damage them all and gain an advantage. If you take some hits, pop a Stim to heal and run to cover with your refreshed tactical sprint.

That's everything you need to know to make the best AS44 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.