Want to know which is the best Sniper Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? Call Of Duty: Vanguard gives players a choice of three Sniper Rifles, each of which can be placed somewhere different along the line between speed and power. Even in a game with such a low average time-to-kill, the ability to kill an enemy with a single shot is a very powerful one. So it's important to know which Sniper Rifle you should use to complement your playstyle.

Below we'll walk you through all the Sniper Rifles in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and answer the crucial question of which is the best Sniper Rifle in the game. The answer isn't totally straightforward in this case, so we'll also explain our thoughts on each of the three Sniper Rifles and how they compare to one another.

Best Sniper Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Right now the best Sniper Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard is the Kar98k. While its close competitor the 3-Line Rifle is the king of one-shot-kills, the Kar98k is faster and better for quick-scoping and quick-sniping, which is a more useful trait in Vanguard's chaotic fast-paced multiplayer modes. Below we'll go into detail about the Kar98k and the other two Sniper Rifles in the game, but first let's take a look at how we rank each of the guns in this category against each other.

Here is our list of Call Of Duty: Vanguard Sniper Rifles, ranging from best to worst:

Kar98k

3-Line Rifle

Type 99

Kar98k - best Sniper Rifle for quick-scoping

All three of the Sniper Rifles in Call Of Duty: Vanguard have the capacity to kill with a single shot. What puts the Kar98k on top of the others is the balance it strikes between handling speed and the consistency with which you can land those one-shot-kills. Capable of killing with a shot to the torso or head, the Kar98k can easily be kitted out for a fairly close-range marksman class where you can quickly scope in on an enemy and down them before they have time to react. For instructions on how to do this, check out our Call Of Duty: Vanguard best Kar98k loadout guide.

3-Line Rifle - best Sniper Rifle for one-shot-kills

The only reason the 3-Line Rifle is second on this tier list behind the Kar98k is because the current state of Vanguard's multiplayer is so fast-paced that a faster-ADS Sniper Rifle is probably better overall. But if what you want to do is set up a sniper nest and punish enemies that peek their heads into your sightline, then the 3-Line Rifle is definitely the best Sniper Rifle you can use. By default it can one-shot-kill anywhere except the limbs, but with our best 3-Line Rifle loadout and class setup you can improve its damage so that even a shot to the hand or foot over any distance will kill instantly. This alone makes it easily one of the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

Type 99

You might expect that the Type 99, with its focus on mobility, would be the ideal Sniper Rifle to use for quick-scoping and quick-sniping in Vanguard, even over the Kar98k. And it's true that the Type 99 can perform this job admirably if you can hit your headshots and upper chest shots with impressive consistency. But as things stand it's easier to land one-shots with the other two guns. The only way you can increase the damage of the Type 99 is with the 8mm Klauser Rounds, and even then the effective range, bullet velocity, idle sway, and recoil all combine to make it a more challenging task to perform well with the Type 99 than with the more well-rounded Kar98k.

That wraps up this walkthrough of the very best Sniper Rifles in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you're looking for more guides along this vein, then check out our pages on the best Assault Rifles and best SMGs in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Alternatively, if you want to compare the above sniper rifles in more detail, be sure to consult our Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats tables.