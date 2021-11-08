Looking for the best BAR loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? It will take a bit of work with the BAR in order to unlock its full potential, but let me tell you now: it's worth the effort. With the right setup, the BAR is capable of killing an enemy with two shots to the body, and with the right attachments landing those two shots is incredibly easy to do.

Below we've detailed the exact attachments you need to unlock and equip in order to make the best possible BAR loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. We'll also go over some great secondary weapons to use alongside the BAR, along with our recommended picks for Perks and equipment.

Best BAR loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The slow-firing BAR features the joint-highest damage-per-shot of any automatic weapon in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and the lowest horizontal recoil too. This makes it one of the best Assault Rifles already, but the low fire rate stops its time-to-kill from being too competitive. That is, until you equip it with the following attachments, which will turn the BAR into a startlingly controllable two-shot-killing monster.

Optic: G16 2.5X

G16 2.5X Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: CGC 27'' 2B

CGC 27'' 2B Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .50 BMG 30 Round Mags

.50 BMG 30 Round Mags Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Stock: Pistol Grip Custom

Pistol Grip Custom Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Proficiency: Focus

Focus Kit: Fully Loaded

The cornerstone of this BAR loadout is the .50 BMG 30 Round Mags attachment, which increases the damage-per-shot of the BAR from 40 to 60, and allows you to kill an enemy with two shots to the body. Just like that, the gun's base time-to-kill has gone from 450ms down to a far more respectable 328ms.

There's a fair amount of extra recoil associated with this magazine conversion, which is why we've also attached the CGC 27'' 2B barrel, the M1941 Hand Stop, and the Pistol Grip Custom Stock to keep the BAR within the realms of easy control. Another thing that helps in this regard is attaching the G16 2.5X optic, which decreases recoil a little further while also providing a very clean 2.5x sight to help you land those ideal shots at medium-to-long range.

The Mercury Silencer keeps you off the enemy's radar while also providing even more recoil control (hey, you can never have enough with a weapon like this). This silencer does decrease our effective range a little, but thanks to our barrel attachment it's still higher than the base BAR's effective range. Some increased responsiveness is in order at this point, so attach a Fabric Grip onto the BAR's Rear Grip slot to speed up its sprint-to-fire and ADS speed. After that, the Lengthened Ammo Type gives us a bunch of extra bullet velocity for free.

Finally, we can dramatically reduce the effect of bullet flinch with the Focus Proficiency attachment, and increase our ammo reserves with the Fully Loaded Kit attachment to make sure we never have to stop spitting two-shot-kill bullets down the major sightlines of any Vanguard map.

Use this gun as though it were a nippier LMG: locking down sightlines and punishing enemies that poke their heads out at you. With a 2.5x optic and two-shot-kill capability up to a decent range, there won't be much that can stand against you with this BAR loadout. A word of warning though: several of these attachments negatively impact the hipfire accuracy of this gun. Since the BAR really isn't the sort of Assault Rifle you should be running-and-gunning with, that isn't a big deal. But be aware that if you try to hipfire, you'll be leaving your fate very much up to chance.

Secondary Weapon

The BAR is a fairly slow-firing and slow-handling gun as Assault Rifles go, so you'll definitely want to pair it with a faster weapon for close-range engagements. The Combat Shotgun is an ideal pairing for the BAR, as you'll know if you've perused our Call Of Duty: Vanguard best loadout guide. But if you want to take one of the best SMGs on offer instead, the MP40 or Type 100 are both excellent choices for quickly dealing with enemies at close ranges.

Best BAR Perks and Equipment

These are the ideal perks and equipment to use alongside the above BAR loadout:

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Overkill

Overkill Lethal: Mk2 Frag Grenade

Mk2 Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

Ghost, Radar, and Overkill are among the best Perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and there's no reason in this BAR loadout that would cause us to deviate from our standard perk choices which allow us to see enemies on the radar, hide from enemies' radars, and equip two primary weapons. Those three benefits are just too useful to pass up.

The Frag Grenade is universally useful, and the versatility is only increased by the ability to cook frags for as long as you need before throwing them. The Tactical is less important in Vanguard, but for this loadout I'd opt for the Stim simply to help you recover from painful engagements slightly more quickly.

That wraps up this walkthrough of how to make the best possible BAR loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. There are few guns that can stand against a properly equipped BAR - but if you want to know which guns are capable of this feat, be sure to check out our Call Of Duty: Vanguard best guns guide. Another great way to learn the ins and outs of all the different weapons is by perusing our Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats tables.