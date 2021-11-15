Looking for the best M1928 class in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? The M1928 jumped up our list of the best guns in Vanguard recently, and we think it deserves a lot of attention. With certain attachments, the M1928 has an incredibly quick time-to-kill that makes it a very powerful SMG.

In this guide, we'll break down which attachments you need to make the best M1928 class in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. We'll also talk about which secondary weapon and perks you should use with your M1928 to create the best loadout.

As we draw closer to the launch of season 1, we expect the roster of guns to receive many tweaks and changes. We'll update this guide regularly with any new information about the M1928 and any attachments mentioned.

Best M1928 class in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The M1928 has a high fire rate and ammo count, making it a fast SMG without any attachments. However, if you equip the 8mm Kurz 50 Round Drums with the Hollow Point ammo type and Chariot 5.5" barrel, you can drastically increase the M1928s time-to-kill with shots to the limbs, making it perfect for running-and-gunning in Vanguard multiplayer. You can see our full M1928 setup below:

Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Chariot 5.5"

: Chariot 5.5" Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 8MM Kurz 50 Round Drums

: 8MM Kurz 50 Round Drums Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : CGC S Adjustable

: CGC S Adjustable Ammo Type : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Proficiency : Frenzy

: Frenzy Kit: Quick

As mentioned above, the most important attachments in this loadout are the Chariot 5.5" barrel, 8mm Kurz 50 Round Drums, and the Hollow Point ammo type. These all increase damage, with the barrel and ammo type specifically increasing limb damage. This improves the M1928s TTK massively at close range, making it possible to kill enemies in just 3 bullets. It's worth noting that you get no damage bonus from headshots with this loadout, so you can just spray at enemies without worrying about aiming for the head.

Since the 8mm Kurz Drums lower the fire rate, we've used the Recoil Booster muzzle to balance it out. The fire rate is still slightly lower than normal, but the little bump from the Recoil Booster should help you get some more rapid kills. This does lower the M1928s accuracy, but the Stippled Grip and Carver Foregrip balance that out by improving the recoil recovery and control.

Since you'll be running around and shooting enemies up close, use the Slate Reflector, which is a useful short-range optic. You should also take the CGC S Adjustable stock, which slightly improves sprint-to-fire and movement speed, so you can move a bit quicker when roaming the map. The Fleet proficiency and Quick kit also improve movement speed, making it easier to rotate around the map and net some easy kills at the enemy spawn.

Secondary Weapon

This M1928 setup focuses on short-range battles, so you should take a secondary that offers greater control, accuracy, and damage range for those long-range situations. We recommend taking the BAR, which is an excellent long-range Assault Rifle. If you'd prefer something more accurate, take a look at our list of the best Sniper Rifles or Marksman Rifles to find something that you can use to pinpoint headshots across the map. The Kar98k and 3-Line Rifle are both strong Sniper Rifles that you could use to bag some easy kills whilst defending objecttives from a vantage point.

Best M1928 Perks and Equipment

These are the best perks and equipment to use in your Vanguard M1928 class:

Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Thermite

: Thermite Tactical: Stim

These perks are at the top of our list of the best perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and we see no reason to change anything here. Ghost allows you to hide from enemy spy planes and intel, making it much easier to roam the map and sneak up on enemies. Radar highlights enemies that fire unsilenced weapons on your minimap, so you can pick your targets and get ready to fire before you turn corners. Overkill allows you to have a primary weapon in your secondary slot, which is essential if you want one of the weapons mentioned above as your secondary.

The Thermite and Stim are an excellent equipment combo that you can use to damage groups of enemies and escape unharmed. Throw a Thermite into objectives or enemy spawn locations to spread damage to multiple enemies at once. You can then use your M1928 to finish them off, or use a Stim to refresh your tactical sprint and boost your health regeneration, so you can quickly run off to cover and prepare for your next encounter.

That's everything you need to know to make the best M1928 class in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you want to try out different setups, check out our list of the best loadouts in Vanguard. You can also see how the M1928 compares to other weapons with our Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats breakdown. If you're max level, take a look at everything you need to know about the Prestige system in Vanguard, and then take a look at which killstreaks are best.