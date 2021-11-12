What are the Killstreaks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? As the name implies, Killstreaks are awarded in Call Of Duty multiplayer matches based on the number of kills you can rack up before dying yourself. Vanguard continues the series' tradition with its own selection of Killstreaks, a desirable set of perks that reward your prowess by giving you an even bigger advantage over the competition.

Below we've put together a list of every Killstreak in Vanguard and how to unlock them, as well as our selection of the best Killstreaks in Vanguard, and a quick explainer on how to equip and deploy them.

List of Killstreaks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

There are 16 regular Killstreaks in Vanguard, as well as a coveted 17th that is really too powerful to be wielded by mortal hands and can only be obtained through a particularly impressive gameplay feat.

Read on below for details of every Killstreak in Vanguard, how many kills you need to unlock each one, and what they all do.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Killstreaks

Intel (3 Kills) : Reveals nearby enemies through repeated pings on the minimap over a short period. Only visible to summoning player.

: Reveals nearby enemies through repeated pings on the minimap over a short period. Only visible to summoning player. Care Package (4 Kills) : Drops a single Care Package that rewards a random Killstreak on pickup.

: Drops a single Care Package that rewards a random Killstreak on pickup. Counter Spy Plane (4 Kills) : Calls in a Counter Spy Plane that obscures the minimap for all enemies. Can be shot down.

: Calls in a Counter Spy Plane that obscures the minimap for all enemies. Can be shot down. Spy Plane (4 Kills) : Calls in a Spy Plane that reveals enemy positions on the minimap to you and your allies. Can be shot down.

: Calls in a Spy Plane that reveals enemy positions on the minimap to you and your allies. Can be shot down. Glide Bomb (5 Kills) : A remote-controlled bomb with a large kill radius.

: A remote-controlled bomb with a large kill radius. Mortar Barrage (5 Kills) : Toss a flare canister to mark an area for repeated mortar fire.

: Toss a flare canister to mark an area for repeated mortar fire. War Machine (5 Kills) : Equips a semi-automatic Grenade Launcher with a fixed number of grenades. Not lost upon player death but persists until ammo is depleted.

: Equips a semi-automatic Grenade Launcher with a fixed number of grenades. Not lost upon player death but persists until ammo is depleted. Guard Dog (6 Kills) : Calls in a Guard Dog for protection. The dog can be commanded to either guard a position or heel.

: Calls in a Guard Dog for protection. The dog can be commanded to either guard a position or heel. Strafing Run (6 Kills) : Calls in air support to strafe across a marked target area.

: Calls in air support to strafe across a marked target area. Bombing Run (7 Kills) : Allied bombers make three passes, bombarding areas with high concentrations of enemies.

: Allied bombers make three passes, bombarding areas with high concentrations of enemies. Death Machine (7 Kills) : Equips a Machine Gun (of a distinct type separate from the game's regular SMGs and LMGs) with explosive rounds and a fixed number of bullets. Persists through death until ammo is depleted.

: Equips a Machine Gun (of a distinct type separate from the game's regular SMGs and LMGs) with explosive rounds and a fixed number of bullets. Persists through death until ammo is depleted. Emergency Airdrop (8 Kills) : Drops three Care Packages, each rewarding a random Killstreak on pickup.

: Drops three Care Packages, each rewarding a random Killstreak on pickup. Flamenaut (9 Kills) : Equip a protective suit and Flamethrower with unlimited fuel. Both are lost upon player death.

: Equip a protective suit and Flamethrower with unlimited fuel. Both are lost upon player death. Attack Dogs (10 Kills) : Deploy a pack of ferocious Attack Dogs that hunt down nearby enemies.

: Deploy a pack of ferocious Attack Dogs that hunt down nearby enemies. Firebombing Run (10 Kills) : You mark a location for air support to rain fire from above in a massive line that kills enemies on impact and leaves behind a fiery wake that cannot be crossed by hostiles until it disperses.

: You mark a location for air support to rain fire from above in a massive line that kills enemies on impact and leaves behind a fiery wake that cannot be crossed by hostiles until it disperses. Local Informants (12 Kills) : While active, reveals the location and direction of all enemies on the map.

: While active, reveals the location and direction of all enemies on the map. V2 Rocket (25 Kills with guns): Call in a V2 Rocket that destroys the map and ends the game.

Best Killstreaks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The V2 Rocket is rather obviously the best Killstreak in Vanguard, since it's literally an auto-win. But it's also quite the feat to obtain one, so don't build your whole battle plan around bringing one.

When considering the 16 main Killstreaks, your own playstyle and skills should be a major factor in informing your decision, and no recommendation we give here should override your personal preferences.

That being said, we highly recommend that you don't overlook Intel just because it's the first Killstreak you unlock. Most COD players will tell you that there's nothing more powerful than the ability to see more and further on the minimap, so it's worth dedicating at least one Killstreak slot per match to either Intel or Spy Plane. Spy Plane does a similar job to Intel but is an overall improvement in that it shares the information with the rest of your team, and theoretically lasts longer. But unlike Intel it can be disrupted by your opponents, so bear that in mind when making your choice.

Beyond this, your own preferences play a much bigger role in choosing what to do with the other two slots. If you're a fan of straight-up offensive maneuvers then Strafing Run or Bombing Run will probably be your top choices, but if you prefer a slightly stealthier route, Counter Spy Plane might be more your speed.

You'll notice that we're largely sticking with lower-end Killstreaks: that's mostly because they're good staples for your loadout and you're quite likely to accumulate them easily. But if you really manage to rack up your numbers, the Killstreaks that kick in at around nine or 10 kills are obviously top-tier stuff. Attack Dogs are a particularly powerful choice once you reach this stage: they can kill with a single bite; have significantly more health than a player, making them extremely hard to kill; and travel fast enough that they're almost guaranteed the drop on your opponents. They're particularly deadly on smaller maps, but a represent a significant hindrance to enemy teams under any circumstances.

How to claim and deploy Killstreaks in Vanguard

At the beginning of a multiplayer match, you will be given the option to claim up to three Killstreaks for your loadout, based on your performance in prior matches. You can then access and deploy Killstreaks from the Weapons menu during the match.

If you've unlocked the V2 Rocket Killstreak, you won't have the option to select it at the start of a match. This is because any player who's earned this Killstreak and hasn't deployed it yet has it automatically applied as part of their loadout. And don't worry: it doesn't count towards the three Killstreaks you can select for a match.

Now that you know all about Killstreaks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, make sure you're up to speed on the game's weapon stats as well to complete your loadout planning. If you'd like to take a look at our recommendations, we've put together guides to the best guns and best loadouts in our estimation to provide you with inspiration.