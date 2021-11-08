Want to know the best Combat Shotgun loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? Running and gunning with a shotgun is an iconic Call Of Duty activity, and there are plenty of good shotguns to try in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. The Combat Shotgun is the best shotgun in Vanguard, so it’s an ideal weapon to use when sliding around corners to obliterate the enemy team. We expect the Call Of Duty: Vanguard meta to change frequently, so expect this guide to be updated often as the Combat Shotgun receives tweaks and moves around in the meta.

Best Combat Shotgun loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The Combat Shotgun is a traditional pump-action weapon, and it has the best range out of all the shotguns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. However, we can push it further by using attachments that focus on improving the range further, whilst also increasing accuracy and control so that you can easily pick off enemies from a distance. With this setup, the Combat Shotgun becomes one of the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : M97 Full Choke

: M97 Full Choke Barrel : Framble 23” No. 4M

: Framble 23” No. 4M Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 12 Gauge 5 Round Tube

: 12 Gauge 5 Round Tube Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : CGC 3M Adjustable

: CGC 3M Adjustable Ammo Type : Slug

: Slug Proficiency : Sleight Of Hand

: Sleight Of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

It might seem weird to use such a zoomed scope on a shotgun, but since we are focusing on damage range, the G16 2.5X fits very well in this Combat Shotgun build.

There are a few attachments in this setup that we use to increase the damage range to unlock the Combat Shotgun’s full potential. The Framble 23” No. 4M barrel, 12 Gauge 5 Round Tube magazine, and Slug ammo type all increase the range drastically, allowing you to get one-shot kills from much further than you’d expect, even without scoring a headshot. Trust us, this combination of attachments is something you need to try on the Combat Shotgun.

To kill enemies at range, we also need to control the Combat Shotgun’s recoil. The G28 Compensator, CGC 3m Adjustable stock, M1941 Hand Stop, and Stippled Grip all increase accuracy and control, making it easy to line up your shot and kill enemies from an incredible distance.

Sleight Of Hand and Fully Loaded are strong choices for your proficiency and kit. Sleight Of Hand ensures that you can reload quickly so enemies don’t catch you off guard, whilst Fully Loaded means you won’t have to worry about ammo.

Secondary Weapon

Since this Combat Shotgun is effective at any range, there are plenty of viable choices for your secondary weapon. However, one weakness of this setup is speed. You won’t be able to quickly aim down your sights, and your sprint to fire speed will be rather slow. With that in mind, we recommend using something much snappier as your secondary weapon, such as an SMG or the Machine Pistol. The best SMG is the MP40, which is ideal for those who like to do a bit of running-and-gunning.

If you find that the Combat Shotgun is proving effective at close range, use the BAR as your secondary to cover longer ranges, whilst also giving you an automatic option when needed.

Best Combat Shotgun Perks and Equipment

Here are the best Perks and equipment to use with your Combat Shotgun loadout:

Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Overkill or Lightweight

: Overkill or Lightweight Lethal : Demolition Charge

: Demolition Charge Tactical: Mk V Gas

Ghost and Radar are a perfect pair that you should use in every loadout. Ghost allows you to remain hidden, as enemy intel and spy planes won’t detect you. Radar makes it easier for you to spot enemies though, as it highlights them on your minimap if they fire an unsilenced weapon.

For this loadout, you should use Overkill if you decide to use an SMG as your secondary. If you opt for the Machine Pistol instead, you can take Lightweight, which makes you move a bit quicker. Since this Combat Shotgun has certain attachments that slow you down, the Lightweight perk should give you a much-needed speed boost.

The Demolition Charge is a perfect way to clutch some easy kills if you are pinned down. As enemies approach, throw the Demolition Charge towards them and immediately detonate. Any nearby enemies will be killed by the powerful blast, giving you a chance to run away and hopefully escape alive. The Mk V Gas grenade is a useful tactical, as it slows down affected enemies, making them easier to hit.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Combat Shotgun loadout. If you want to try out more setups, check out our list of the best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Make sure to also take a look at how you can level up fast to unlock all of these attachments for your Combat Shotgun. If you'd rather stick to automatic weapons, check out our thoughts on the best Assault Rifle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.