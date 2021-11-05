Call Of Duty: Vanguard is out now, returning to WW2

Fittingly for Fireworks Night, Call Of Duty: Vanguard launched in the wee hours, bringing a great many big explosions as the first-person shooter series returns to World War 2 once again. Along with yer usual story campaign and multiplayer modes, it has Treyarch's Zombies too. Though I do suspect the part of Vanguard many want isn't out yet, and they won't even pay for: the new Pacific island map coming to CoD: Warzone at a later point.

Vanguard's campaign trips across Europe's Eastern and Western Fronts, the Pacific, and North Africa as it tells a story about the origins of special forces. Its four playable characters are loosely based on real-world soldiers, including a Soviet sniper drawing inspiration from Lyudmila "Lady Death" Pavlichenko. The devs have said they hope to make two sequels with the same cast.

I don't know much about this but I suspect it'll be the same as usual for CoD: a good spectacle worth a play when it eventually become cheap enough in sales.

Then on the multiplayer side, yup, it's multiplayer CoD. Our Ed played the open beta earlier this year and said it "feels like Modern Warfare with a lick of WW2 paint." Got a new anti-cheat too. That system, Richochet did leak early, which seemed a worrying prospect, though apparently that was part of the plan?

And Zombies... oh, I can't even keep track of the Zombies story anymore. But more arcade-y cooperative monster-mashing.

As for popular CoD, Warzone will receive a new island set on a Pacific map on December 3rd. Players who own Vanguard will early access on the 2nd, then it'll be free for everyone. See the Vanguard roadmap for more on what's coming to various multiplayer modes and when.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is out now for PC exclusively on Battle.net, priced at £50. It's also on Xbox and PlayStation.

Parent company Activision Blizzard are currently embroiled in several legal battles which have made various allegations of harrassment, discrimination, retaliation, and unfair labour practices.