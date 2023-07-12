Crucial's P3 Plus 2TB SSD is now $76

SSD prices are getting crazy, right? There's no other explanation for this latest Prime Day 2023 deal, which sees the Crucial P3 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD available for just $75.99, down from $180 on Black Friday last year.

That's a phenomenal deal for a drive that can hit up to 5000MB/s sequential reads with 680K IOPS random reads and 850K IOPS random writes.

The Crucial P3 Plus is a drive that we've covered before, so allow past me to take it away:

For the record, the P3 Plus is a PCIe 4.0 SSD, with up to 5000MB/s reads and 4200MB/s writes. It uses QLC flash in a DRAM-less design, but with HMB technology - so it uses your computer's RAM as its cache. That allows it to provide surprisingly excellent performance... the P3 Plus [also] greatly outperforms the WD Black SN570 SE, our previous pick for [the] budget PCIe 4.0 category, with its combination of TLC NAND memory and a DRAM-less design providing a winning combination in terms of performance per [currency unit].

The one failing that this drive has it that its QLC NAND and HMB cache doesn't quite have the stamina of a design with TLC NAND and a DRAM cache, eg if you're capturing 4K video directly to the drive for sustained periods. For that, you'll want a higher-tier drive like the Solidigm P44 Pro, WD SN850x or Samsung 990 Pro, many of which are detailed in our roundup of the best gaming SSDs for your viewing pleasure.

To sum up then, this is an awesome price for one of the best value SSDs on the market and is well worth jumping on while this deal is still live - Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends at midnight but this mighty deal might not last until then!