Live: The best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals as we find them

A liveblog? For Amazon Prime Day's PC gaming deals? I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t an unfamiliar use of the tech – normally I just use liveblogs to relay game announcements or make fun of Geoff Keighley’s clothes.

There is, however, a lick of sense behind it. Sifting through the hundreds, if not thousands of discounted gaming wares is a time-hungry process – just ask Ed and Liam, who I’ve shandhaied into helping this year – and the main Prime Day PC gaming deals hub, the Prime Day graphics card deals hub, and the Prime Day Steam Deck accessories deals hub all tend to get larger but less frequent updates. To say nothing of the Anti-Prime Day deals guide, which also highlights savings on quality hardware from non-Amazon sellers. Keep an eye on this liveblog, though, and we’ll point out the really great stuff more or less as soon as we find it.

The same quality standards for both product and discount still apply. We’ll only be bloggerising genuinely good-value savings on hardware – whether an SSD or a mechanical gaming keyboard – that’s worth buying. For all the deepest cuts, remember that you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, though the 30-day free trial will work fine if you don’t have one.