Live: The best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals as we find them

It's turning out to be an auspicious day for Peripherals That Have A New Version Out But Are Still Good. Besides the Pulsefire Haste, Roccat's Vulcan 120 mech keyboard - a former resident on our best keyboards list - is down to £80. Not bad at all for such an excellent full-sizer, though note this is specifically the version with tactile (bumpy) key switches.
A liveblog? For Amazon Prime Day's PC gaming deals? I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t an unfamiliar use of the tech – normally I just use liveblogs to relay game announcements or make fun of Geoff Keighley’s clothes.
There is, however, a lick of sense behind it. Sifting through the hundreds, if not thousands of discounted gaming wares is a time-hungry process – just ask Ed and Liam, who I’ve shandhaied into helping this year – and the main Prime Day PC gaming deals hub, the Prime Day graphics card deals hub, and the Prime Day Steam Deck accessories deals hub all tend to get larger but less frequent updates. To say nothing of the Anti-Prime Day deals guide, which also highlights savings on quality hardware from non-Amazon sellers. Keep an eye on this liveblog, though, and we’ll point out the really great stuff more or less as soon as we find it.
The same quality standards for both product and discount still apply. We’ll only be bloggerising genuinely good-value savings on hardware – whether an SSD or a mechanical gaming keyboard – that’s worth buying. For all the deepest cuts, remember that you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, though the 30-day free trial will work fine if you don’t have one.
Next, for thee who covets thy neighbour's 4K gaming monitor, the fast and smooth BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U is down to £600. That's a £200 saving, and what looks to me like an all-time low.
I've had my nose in some monitors, and found a couple of nice options at both ends of the rez/price spectrum, First, the LG UltraGear 24GQ50F-B, which at £100 is one of the cheapest 165Hz screens I've ever seen. It's got Freesync Premium, too.
Good timing for anyone who's grabbed a Steam Deck in the Steam Summer sale: the Samsung Pro Plus, our top-rated microSD card pick, is on sale in its 256GB and 512GB capacities.
Samsung Pro Plus 256GB - £20 from Amazon UK (was $37)
Morning, deal hunters. Let's kick off with the HyperX Pulsefire Haste, one of my personal favourite lightweight gaming mice and a snip at £25. I thrust one of these in Ed's hands at Gamescom once and he seemed to like it too.HyperX Pulsefire Haste - £25 from Amazon UK (was £50)