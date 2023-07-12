The Logitech G502 Hero, that gaming mouse we all like, is only £29 for Prime Day

If it feels like we post too often about the Logitech G502 going on sale, it’s only because... oh gosh it really does go on sale a lot. But in our defence, it’s a damned good gaming mouse, appreciated by both multiple members of the RPS treehouse and you, the readers. Besides, this time it’s dropping even deeper than usual, with the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale sending the G502 Hero down to £29.

That’s not quite the cheapest this flexible, responsive, comfortable mouse has ever been – for some reason it was £25 on December 25th 2022, presumably out of pity for distracted PC owners who forgot when the Christmas shopping period technically ends. Still, £29 is a very agreeable price for the amount of gaming mouse you get, which unlike the newer G502 X is not ruined by a horrible, horrible scroll wheel. If you’ve got a Prime membership, or have Amazon’s 30-day free trial up and running, check it out.

The only quality of the G502 Hero that might not sit well with everyone is its weight; it definitely feels substantial in the hand, even if you remove all the internal weights. For something a lot more feathery, yesterday’s HyperX Pulsefire Haste deal is still running at the time of writing.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and we're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals on PC gaming hardware. You can also follow our Prime Day deals liveblog or check out our dedicated guides to the best Prime Day graphics card deals and best Prime Day Steam Deck accessories deals. Not an Amazon fan? Our annual Anti-Prime Day deals guide is back, filled with rival savings from non-Amazon retailers.