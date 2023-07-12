If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Logitech G502 Hero, that gaming mouse we all like, is only £29 for Prime Day

That’s right, it’s another G502 Hero deals post

Logitech's G502 Hero wired mouse, shown with its many buttons and infinite scroll wheel.
If it feels like we post too often about the Logitech G502 going on sale, it’s only because... oh gosh it really does go on sale a lot. But in our defence, it’s a damned good gaming mouse, appreciated by both multiple members of the RPS treehouse and you, the readers. Besides, this time it’s dropping even deeper than usual, with the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale sending the G502 Hero down to £29.

That’s not quite the cheapest this flexible, responsive, comfortable mouse has ever been – for some reason it was £25 on December 25th 2022, presumably out of pity for distracted PC owners who forgot when the Christmas shopping period technically ends. Still, £29 is a very agreeable price for the amount of gaming mouse you get, which unlike the newer G502 X is not ruined by a horrible, horrible scroll wheel. If you’ve got a Prime membership, or have Amazon’s 30-day free trial up and running, check it out.

Logitech G502 Hero - £29 from Amazon UK (was £80)

The only quality of the G502 Hero that might not sit well with everyone is its weight; it definitely feels substantial in the hand, even if you remove all the internal weights. For something a lot more feathery, yesterday’s HyperX Pulsefire Haste deal is still running at the time of writing.

