Nab the HyperX Pulsefire Haste mouse for just £25 after a 50% discount

If you've put up with a clunky clicker for too long, now's the time to pull the trigger, or in this case, press down with enough force to add the HyperX Pulsefire Haste to your basket. It's got a hefty 50% discount for Amazon Prime Day, the biggest discount since last year's Black Friday. Can I vouch for it? Yes, I have one! It's light and accurate and does a very good job of skating across my mat like a perfectly tuned puck.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is a cracking option if you're after a no-nonsense gaming mouse that'll stand you in good stead for anything, really. MOBAs, ARPGs, the likes of CS:GO, all handled brilliantly by the Pixart 3335 sensor. Its honeycomb shell also means it's really light, with an ambidextrous body suited to lefties or righties alike. I wouldn't say the included grip tape is all that useful, mind. Mine sort of peeled off, but I've had no qualms popping my thumbs and fingers on its plastic body.

It's worth noting that the Haste has a successor in the Haste 2, which has since made its way into our best gaming mouse 2023 list. But don't count the original Haste out, as it's still a really good clicker which hasn't let me down after months of relentless use.

