Our top gaming headset pick is over 50% off for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day's second day - riles me up that it's technically not a day - of price cuts has served up something rather tantalising for those of us who like to wrap our ears in leatherette and blast the sounds of footsteps into our eardrums. The Logitech G432 wired headset is on sale for a solid £35: that over 50% off the list price, so it's a hefty discount for our top pick of the best PC gaming headsets.

We crowned the Logitech G432 for its sublime audio and brilliant microphone, which combine to make it a superlative all-rounder. Katharine gave it a glittering review, with words like "beautifully crisp" to describe the sound, so you know the patter of gunfire will conjure up sensations similar to, say, taking some sizzling roast potatoes out of the oven.

Another positive about the headset? It comes with both a USB DAC and a combined dual 3.5mm splitter to use with your laptop, PC, and consoles. If you'd like.

