Prime Day 2023 is making the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti... well, not cheap, but cheaper

Sometimes Amazon Prime Day is good for snipping off the last few pounds off something before it crosses the "Aww g'wan then" threshold, and sometimes it’s good for cleaving great, meaty chunks of cost off an ordinarily expensive bit of kit. For these RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti deals, it’s very much the latter.

I’ve gone on record plenty as saying Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are neat, but often overpriced, the appeal of DLSS 3 not always outweighing the need to drop a grand or more on the damned things. Honest and upfront: these are still pricey cards, even on discount, but a saving is a saving and anything that makes the 40 series less devastatingly dear is fine by me. What would be very modest price cut percentages on entry-level PC hardware – a 12% here, a 16% here – translates into hundreds of pounds/dollars saved. And if you’re going to splash out on a graphics card, it might as well be one that can handle high-quality 4K play, like these.

UK deals:

US deals:

As with all 'official' Prime Day deals, those will require an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of, though you can always just sign up for a free trial then cancel it once you’re done shopping. Alternatively, I have spied this $610 RTX 4070 deal on Amazon US – it appears to be available to anyone with a regular Amazon account, no Prime needed.

