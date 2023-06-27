Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty videos introduce Phantom Liberty's Dogtown

Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty got a new trailer and a release date during this month's Xbox Games Showcase. If you watched Xbox's extended showcase a few days later then you would have seen more of the game and of one of its stars, Keanu Reeves.

Let's assume you didn't watch that, though. Let's assume that you, like me, were by that point too exhausted from 90 second trailers to tune in. Let's instead watch these videos now, since they've just been uploaded as separate videos, to learn more about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty's new district, Dogtown.

Here's a narrated playthrough of Dogtown's Black Market:

Dogtown is the underbelly of Night City and beyond the jurisdiction of the NCPD, meaning it's somehow even more downtrodden and ramshackle than the locations V visits during the main game. Black Market is a place where you can buy equipment unavailable elsewhere in the city. My own youth misspent in illegal street markets suggests this will involve cheap Amiga games and greasy donuts, but the video above mostly focuses on abilities like seeing enemies through walls, an air dash, and possibly elbow flamethrowers.

Quest Director Paweł Sasko also explains that, although Dogtown isn't protected by the NCPD, it still has its own group of security-enforcing heavies, and the police system has been overhauled. That's probably a good thing, given that the flimsy cop AI and spawn system was one of the chief criticisms of the original even after several patches.

There's also a six minute interview with Keanu Reeves about Phantom Liberty, including some chat about Dogtown, his character Johnny, and the other new main characters joining the cast for the expansion. It is purest marketing and not particularly illuminating but still, you can't go too wrong with a bit of Keanu before bed:

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launches on September 26th.