Detective adventure Backbone is getting another game next year

Back 2 The Bone
Backbone - A bipedal raccoon in a trenchcoat and business attire stands in front of a theater at night in the rain with bright yellow street lights and other animal people passing by.

If you simply can't get enough of raccoon detectives sleuthing around dystopian Vancouver, then you're in luck, because more is on the way. Developers EggNut have announced that a new Backbone game is coming in 2022, dropping us back into the snowy, animal-filled city. We don't know much about it yet, but Backbone is an excellent detective puzzle game, and a gorgeous one at that, so I have high hopes for the next one.

"We can't tell you whether it's a sequel or a prequel or a racing game just yet," the devs say. "But please know that it's more gay." I'm sold.

Beyond that, details are pretty light right now. Though, EggNut do mention that the Geezers (geese men) will return, and they posted a nice picture of some Geezer art too.

Fans have a lot of questions and comments about what else the devs might include in their announcement Twitter thread as well, which has mostly resulted in daft comebacks - or a hint at EggNut's exceptional ability to make a game with no gameplay, who knows?

Backbone was certainly a favourite here at RPS, so I imagine this is one we'll keep an eye on. In her Backbone review, Alice Bee said: "It's less the detective noir you might expect, and more a story-driven philosophical exploration of empathy. In either case, it's very beautiful.

"Sometimes style over substance is a valid approach. Not that Backbone is devoid of substance either, of course. But be prepared for that substance to have a very different texture than what you were expecting."

So, keep an eye out for more Backbone news in 2022. In the meantime, you can find the first game on Steam, GOG, Humble, and the Epic Games Store. It's also on Xbox Game Pass for PC (uh, PC Game Pass now).

