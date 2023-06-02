If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Diablo 4 KFC rewards: How to claim free KFC cosmetics

Nab these limited-time weapon skins before they're gone for good!

The demonic Lilith looks haughty in Diablo IV wallpaper artwork.
Rebecca Jones
Guides Writer
Published on

How do I get KFC rewards in Diablo 4? To celebrate the release of Diablo 4, fast food franchise KFC are putting on a promotional event allowing you to claim some free in-game crossover items. And best of all, on this occasion at least, the odd corporate tie-in items don't actually look terrible when your character equips them!

There are five items to claim in total and a limited amount of time in which to collect them all, so read on for everything you need to know to complete the full set of KFC cosmetics in Diablo 4 before it's too late!

Prepare for hell by watching the intro cinematic for Diablo 4.

How to get items from the KFC x Diablo 4 Collaboration

The KFC x Diablo 4 cross-promotional event is available to players based in the USA only and lasts from May 29th to July 2nd, 2023.

This is disappointing news to the literally dozens of us who live in other countries, as well as anyone reading this guide in the future. You also need to be aged 18 or older to redeem your freebies (sorry kids).

Nevertheless, for those who do qualify to take part in the event, you just need to have both a Battle.net account and a KFC account (both free to create). Link them together to claim your first reward.

To collect the remaining four cosmetic items, order a qualifying product (see the promotional FAQ page for more details, but basically any sandwich or sandwich meal counts) via the KFC app or your online account — in-store purchases do not count. You get one redemption code per purchase, so you'll need to treat yourself to a KFC four times by July 2nd if you want the full set.

What are the KFC x Diablo 4 Collaboration items?

Sadly the UK-based writers here at RPS can't claim these items for ourselves, but we've heard it on good authority that the KFC x Diablo 4 collection is made up of the following weapon skins:

  • Dread Pheasant Slayer bow
  • Thrumming Axle staff
  • Hand of Gallus polearm
  • Vessel of the Eleven totem
  • Foul Reaper two-handed scythe

This appears to be the unlock order for the items, so you get the Dread Pheasant Slayer for linking your accounts, and then work down the list every time you place a qualifying order up until July 2nd.

