Diablo Immortal is coming to PC with an open beta on June 2nd

Back in 2018, Blizzard teased that they'd be announcing something related to Diablo at Blizzcon but that it would not be "what many of you are hoping for". Sure enough, it wasn't Diablo 4 , but a mobile game called Diablo Immortal. Blizzard's warnings didn't stop the developers from being booed on stage at Blizzcon, which seemed harsh.

Now that Diablo 4 has been announced (in 2019) and we've seen all the ways it's catering to fans of classic Diablo 2, perhaps the world is ready for Immortals. If that's so, then good news: it's now also coming to PC, with a free-to-play open beta on June 2nd.

Here's a trailer announcing it:

I like Diablo plenty, but I wasn't cutting the logo into my hair in 1996 or anything. To me, the more casual fan, Immortal coming to PC seems like a good thing. Diablo 4 is still also in development and every developer diary about it sounds desperate to reassure players that it's exactly the shade of dark grey they want it to be. Diablo Immortal is therefore free to be its own thing, surely.

Immortal is described, if you don't know, as an MMOARPG, meaning there are more ways to play it with friends or to spend time in its social spaces. It being free-to-play isn't immediately a death sentence for its design either, given how well other action RPGs such as Path Of Exile seems to incorporate generous F2P elements while still being well liked. More recently, Lost Ark was likewise very popular for about 15 minutes.

Diablo Immortals will support cross-play and cross-progression, meaning you can shift your play seamlessly between PC and mobile should you wish. Blizzard say they've made changes to support PC players, including adding more control options. You can read more about the process of making it for PC on the Blizzard blog. Their FAQ also says that progress will carry over from the open beta to the full game.