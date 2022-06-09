Diablo Immortal: How to farm Legendary and Set gear

Trying to get more Legendary gear in Diablo Immortal? Alongside Legendary Gems, Legendary and Set gear are major parts of building your character in Diablo Immortal. Legendary items are strictly better than Rares, and will eventually make up your entire loadout. However, each Legendary item has unique effects specific to your class. You will want to acquire the best items for your specific build, along with the best stat rolls possible. That’s going to take some time, but we will help you farm those Legendaries with this guide.

On this page:

Legendary and Set bonuses explained

Legendary gear is available for all primary equipment slots; your helmet: chest, shoulders, legs, main-hand weapon, and off-hand. Each Legendary item has 2-3 attributes and a magic effect, like a Rare item. However, Legendary items also have unique Legendary effects that typically modify one of your class’ skills in powerful ways. So, you will want to acquire Legendary items that buff up the skills you are using.

Set items are the Legendary equivalent for your secondary equipment slots: your amulet, two rings, belt, gloves, and boots. Instead of a Legendary effect, Set items have Set bonuses that activate when you equip 2, 4, and 6 items from the same Set. You can use six items from a single Set to max out its bonuses, or mix and match multiple Sets.

How to farm Legendary gear in Diablo Immortal

Acquiring Legendary gear is fairly straightforward since there is a small chance for Legendary items to drop from any monster in the game. That means that whether you’re strolling through a zone or battling a dungeon boss, you have a chance to earn a Legendary item. Higher combat rating monsters seem to have a higher chance to drop Legendaries, so you should find them more frequently as your progress through the game.

There is also a small chance to receive a Legendary item as a reward from Elder Rifts and the Horadric Bestiary. You earn new pages of the Horadric Bestiary by killing monsters in overworld zones to acquire Monstrous Essence, so you can progress the Bestiary alongside some other top Legendary farming methods.

Here are the best ways to farm Legendary items in Diablo Immortal:

Play on the highest Hell difficulty you can handle to increase Legendary drop rates.

to increase Legendary drop rates. Complete Bounties to kill large numbers of monsters, earning XP and Monstrous Essence at the same time.

to kill large numbers of monsters, earning XP and Monstrous Essence at the same time. Participate in Zone Events for a chance at a Legendary drop and Monstrous Essence.

for a chance at a Legendary drop and Monstrous Essence. Farm Elder Rifts with a fast group.

Where to find Set items in Diablo Immortal

Legendary gear drops are entirely random, but Set gear is mercifully targetable. Each Set item in Diablo Immortal drops from a specific Dungeon, with a minimum required difficulty. Farming the item you need may take some time, but there is less randomness involved than with Legendary gear or gems.

Here is a list of all Set items in Diablo Immortal and their drop locations:

Feasting Baron’s Pack Set drop locations

The Subjugator (amulet) - Destruction’s End, Hell 2+

The Turnkey (ring) - Tomb of Fahir, Hell 4+

The Prisoner (ring) - Forgotten Tower, Hell 4+

The Mailed Fist (gloves) - Kikuras Rapids, Hell 2+

The Gaoler (belt) - Temple of Namari, Hell 1+

The Tyrant (boots) - Cavern of Echoes, Hell 1+

Grace of the Flagellant Set drop locations

Cut Throat (amulet) - Destruction’s End, Hell 2+

Severed Thumb (ring) - Temple of Namari, Hell 4+

Broken Palm (ring) - Kikuras Rapids, Hell 4+

Bloody Hand (gloves) - Cavern of Echoes, Hell 2+

Open Gut (belt) - Pit of Anguish, Hell 1+

Torn Sole (boots) - Mad King’s Breach, Hell 1+

Issatar Imbued Set drop locations

Issatar at Rest (amulet) - Mad King’s Breach, Hell 2+

Issatar Undone (ring) - Cavern of Echoes, Hell 4+

Issatar Enraged (ring) - Pit of Anguish, Hell 4+

Issatar’s Open Hand (gloves) - Forgotten Tower, Hell 2+

Issatar Contained (belt) - Tomb of Fahir, Hell 1+

Issatr the Brute (boots) - Destruction’s End, Hell 1+

Shepherd’s Call to Wolves Set drop locations

Shepherd and Architech (amulet) - Tomb of Fahir, Hell 2+

Shepherd and Mother (ring) - Mad King’s Breach, Hell 4+

Shepherd and Father (ring) - Forgotten Tower, Hell 4+

Shepherd and Beastmaster (gloves) - Destruction’s End, Hell 2+

Shepherd and Begetter (belt) - Kikuras Rapids, Hell 1+

Shepherd and Leader (boots) - Temple of Namari, Hell 1+

Untouchable Mountebank Set drop locations

Mountebank’s Flurish (amulet) - Cavern of Echoes, Hell 2+

Mountebank’s Misdirection (ring) - Temple of Namari, Hell 4+

Mountebank’s Marvel (ring) - Kikuras Rapids, Hell 4+

Mountebank’s Shirking (gloves) - Pit of Anguish, Hell 2+

Mountebank’s Bravado (belt) - Mad King’s Breach, Hell 1+

Mountebank’s Slyness (boots) - Forgotten Tower, Hell 1+

Vithu’s Urges Set drop locations

Awakener’s Urge (amulet) - Kikuras Rapids, Hell 2+

Shameless Urge (ring) – Tomb of Fahir, Hell 4+

Modest Urge (ring) - Destruction’s End, Hell 4+

Luminary’s Urge (gloves) - Temple of Namari, Hell 2+

Exemplar’s Urge (belt) - Cavern of Echoes, Hell 1+

Beacon’s Urge (boots) - Pit of Anguish, Hell 1+

War Rags of Shal’baas Set drop locations

Burning Heart of Shal’baas (amulet) - Pit of Anguish, Hell 2+

Resting Fangs of Shal’baas (ring) - Temple of Namari, Hell 4+

Braided Serpent of Shal’baas (ring) - Cavern of Echoes, Hell 4+

Dozen Strikes of Shal’baas (gloves) - Mad King’s Breach, Hell 2+

Strom-Tack of Shal’baas (belt) - Forgotten Tower, Hell 1+

Wind-trods of Shal’baas (boots) - Tomb of Fahir, Hell 1+

Windloft Perfection Set drop locations

Windsom’s Edge (amulet) - Forgotten Tower, Hell 2+

Fairfleet (ring) - Mad King’s Breach, Hell 4+

Foulfleet (ring) - Pit of Anguish, Hell 4+

Hurtling Steel (gloves) - Tomb of Fahir, Hell 2+

Whipcrack (belt) - Destruction’s End, Hell 1+

Stump-Stir (boots) - Kikuras Rapids, Hell 1+

How to use Essence Transfer to get better Legendary gear

Every now and then you are going to find a Legendary item that doesn't fit your build, but with better attribute rolls than the Legendary that does. Thankfully, you can use Essence Transfer to smash two Legendary items together and get the best parts of both by transfering a Legendary trait onto an item with better stats.

To begin an Essence Transfer, visit the Essence Transfer merchant in the southwest of Westmarch. Select the item with the Legendary trait you want, then pay 3,000 gold to extract its essence. This destroys the item and gives you an itemized Essence that you can apply to other Legendary items in the same slot. For example, you can transfer an Essence from a shield to another shield, but not from a shield to a helmet.

Next, go to the Transfer vendor’s Inherit tab and find the item that has better attribute rolls but without a desired Legendary trait. You can now apply your Legendary Essence to that item, changing its name, appearance, and Legendary trait to that of the Essence you chose. Its attribute rolls and upgrade ranks will remain unchanged, leaving you with a Legendary item that has both the trait and stats you want.

That's all there is to know about Legendary and Set items in Diablo Immortal! You will need to reach level 60 and crank the difficulty to start farming Set gear, so check out our guides to leveling up faster and raising the difficulty in Diablo Immortal! If you're just getting started and struggling with character selection, visit our Diablo Immortal class tier list.