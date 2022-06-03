Looking for help with Rifts and Legendary Crests in Diablo Immortal? Rifts return from Diablo 3 in Diablo Immortal and serve as the primary source of some of the game’s most valuable items.

There are two types of Rifts: Elder Rifts can reward Legendary Gems and will be one of the most important bits of content to farm in Diablo Immortal. However, you’ll need the right Crests to get the best rewards. Challenge Rifts also come with significant rewards, plus leaderboards to show off your progress. Learn the difference between the two Rifts and where to get more Rare and Legendary Crests for your Elder Rifts with this guide.

Diablo Immortal Elder Rifts and Crests explained

Elder Rifts are the primary source of Legendary Gems, one of the most powerful bits of character customization in Diablo Immortal. Each Elder Rift features a single, randomly generated dungeon full of endless monsters. Defeat enough to spawn a Rift Guardian boss, then defeat that boss to complete the Elder Rift.

The campaign will put you through a tutorialized Elder Rift when you first reach Westmarch at level 20, and you can return to Westmarch to run more Elder Rifts at any time. However, by default Elder Rifts only reward gold, experience, and Fading Embers, a currency you can exchange for Runes at the nearby Ember Merchant. Runes can then be used to craft Legendary Gems.

To get Legendary Gems directly from an Elder Rift, you will need to open it using a Rare or Legendary Crest. Rare Crests cause Elder Rifts to reward Runes and add an extremely small chance to reward a Legendary Gem. Legendary Crests also generate Rune rewards and guarantee a Legendary Gem. However, they are much harder to come by than Rare Crests.

Where to get more Rare and Legendary Crests

You can buy both Rare and Legendary Crests from the Hilts Trader in Westmarch using Hilts, a currency you can earn from Codex Challenges, Achievements, and both free and paid tiers of the battle pass. You can buy up to two Rare Crests per day for 300 Hilts a pop. Legendary Crests, however, are limited to one per month and cost 1600 Hilts.

Unfortunately, there is no other way to get Legendary Crests for free. If you want more, you will have to buy them with real money from the in-game cash shop.

Challenge Rifts explained

The Challenge Rift features a series of increasingly difficult levels that grant better and better rewards. You can repeat levels if you wish, but the rewards for repeat clears are diminished. However, your first clear of each level rewards increasingly rare upgrade materials, making the Challenge Rift a great way to boost your power level in Diablo Immortal’s early days. The Challenge Rift also features a leaderboard to show which players have reached the highest levels, if you’re feeling competitive.

That’s everything you need to know about Rifts and Legendary Crests in Diablo Immortal! It looks like players will be farming a lot of Rifts, so get familiar to get ahead. Speaking of getting ahead, check out our Diablo Immortal tier list and tips for faster leveling to beat out the competition. If you’re feeling social, see our guides on how to play with friends and form a Clan in Diablo Immortal.