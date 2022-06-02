Trying to figure out how to create or join a Clan in Diablo Immortal? Clans are Diablo Immortal's equivalent to a World of Warcraft Guild and will be instantly familiar to MMO veterans. They are particularly important in Diablo Immortal's endgame, and form the basis of intraserver leaderboard competition. If you want to get involved in the highest-end content the game has to offer, you will need to be part of a Clan. This guide will walk you through the process of creating or joining a Clan, plus some of the exclusive activities available to Clan members.

How to create or join a Clan in Diablo Immortal

To create a Clan, you will need to pay 100,000 Gold, which you will find by defeating monsters and completing quests throughout the campaign. Once you have enough, you can go to the Clans tab of the options menu and create a Clan. As a Clan leader, you can invite members, set ranks, and create goals for your Clan. If you wish to join an existing Clan, you can browse open ones from the same tab.

Diablo Immortal has a variety of Clan achievements your Clan can work towards, as well as daily and weekly challenges across multiple activities. There are also several factions players and clans can join and compete for on their server leaderboards. The biggest chase goal for those interested in server competition is the title of Immortal Clan. Before you can compete for the title, you will need to join the Shadows faction and become a Dark Clan.

Diablo Immortal Dark Clans

Dark Clans represent the Shadows faction and can compete with other Dark Clans for the prestigious title of Immortal Clan. To create a Dark Clan, you must first join the Shadows faction via the Shadow Lottery. This is a timed event that occurs three times a day at 12:00, 18:00, and 21:00 in your server’s official timezone. To join the lottery, you must speak to the Mysterious Patron at the Westmarch Tavern during these hours.

If you’re lucky, you will be selected to fight three bosses in a secret back room of the tavern. Defeat all three, and you will become a member of the Shadow faction. Once you become a Shadow, you can complete the Shadow Lottery again to earn items called Akeba’s Signet. You can now create a Dark Clan, and invite other Shadows that hold an Akeba’s Signet to join.

How to become the Immortal Clan in Diablo Immortal

Once you create or join a Dark Clan, your Clan can compete to become your server’s Immortal Clan. The Immortal Clan has special privileges, including access to exclusive raids and better loot from Elder Rifts. They can also invite two other clans to join them as Immortals for the duration of their reign.

To become the Immortal Clan, your Dark Clan must participate in the Cycle of Strife. This timed event will ask Dark Clans to complete various challenges to earn progress on a leaderboard. The top ten Clans of each cycle earn the chance to battle it out in the Rite of Exile PvP tournament. Whichever Clan wins can then challenge a representative from the current Immortal Clan in a 1 versus 30, raid-boss style showdown. If the challengers win, they become the new Immortal Clan.

That's everything you need to know about starting and joining Clans in Diablo Immortal. If you plan to participate in the Cycle of Strife and other server-wide challenges, you will need to find the right Clan for you. If you're in a rush to get to these endgame activities, check out our guide to leveling up faster in Diablo Immortal. And get help choosing your class with our Diablo Immortal tier list.