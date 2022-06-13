Looking for the best Monk build in Diablo Immortal? Monk may not quite top our tier list, but it is still the best utility class in Diablo Immortal. The class has fantastic mobility and crowd control along with a number of shields and party buffs that help you and your allies tear through dungeons.

Monk needs a little bit of gear to really shine, but once you get going it is a delight to play. Learn everything you need to do just that with this guide to the gear, skills, and attributes needed for the best Diablo Immortal Monk build.

Best Diablo Immortal Monk build explained

Monk’s two greatest strengths are mobility and crowd control. With the right setup, the class can zip around the battlefield and lock down groups of monsters, making them easy targets for allied Wizards and Barbarians. Monk also has excellent group utility skills, but you may want to swap some of those out to boost your otherwise poor single target damage when flying solo. The class requires some situational adaptability, and this guide will help you learn what to swap and when.

Below, you will find the best attributes, skills, gear, and gems for the best Diablo Immortal Monk build.

Best Diablo Immortal Monk build attributes

There are 5 attributes in Diablo Immortal: Intelligence, Strength, Willpower, Vitality, and Fortitude. Each attribute point raises your Combat Rating by 1. Combat Rating is a background stat you can view in the “more attributes” section of your inventory, and increases or decreases your damage based on how it compares to the Combat Rating of monsters you hit. This becomes critical as you raise the difficulty after level 60.

Monk’s main attribute is Strength, which means that each point of Strength grants additional damage. Monk’s attribute priorities are:

Strength Fortitude Vitality Willpower Intelligence

Fortitude will add armor and armor penetration, both of which Monk makes excellent use of. Vitality increases your maximum life, which is key to survival on melee characters especially. Willpower increases your Potency and Resistance stats, which will increase the duration of debuffs you inflict and reduce the duration of debuffs you suffer. Intelligence has no additional effect for Monk beyond the inherent +1 Combat Rating, so you can ignore it.

Try to equip the gear with the highest attribute totals to gain as much Combat Rating as possible, while prioritizing attributes in this order. If you find a Legendary item of a type you don’t need but with better stat rolls, use Essence Transfer to combine the two for a better item.

Best Diablo Immortal Monk build skills

Each class in Diablo Immortal has a variety of skills and can equip four skills plus one primary skill at a time. Your primary skill functions as both an auto-attack and an ultimate ability, and will help you maintain DPS while your other skills are on cooldown.

The best skills for our Monk build are:

Primary skill: Fists of Thunder (unlocked at level 1)

(unlocked at level 1) Mystic Strike (Unlocked at level 15)

(Unlocked at level 15) Cyclone Strike (unlocked at level 1)

(unlocked at level 1) Disintegrate (unlocked at level 28)

(unlocked at level 28) Teleport (unlocked at level 15)

Fists of Thunder is conveniently one of the coolest primary skills in the game and teleports you to targets to unleash a flurry of blows. You can teleport again every third attack, keeping you incredibly mobile in crowded fights. The ultimate version of Fists of Thunder is Lightning Flux, which allows you to teleport on every hit and generate a thunderstorm that deals AoE damage on kill. Lightning Flux also grants you a shield equal to 20% of your max life for three seconds.

Mystic Strike is one of the best movement skills in Diablo Immortal, in addition to being an excellent crowd control skill. Cast to dash forward and leave behind a spirit that will dash to you after a short delay, damaging all enemies in its path and pulling them to you.

Follow Mystic Strike with Cyclone Strike for an unmatched crowd control combo. Cyclone Strike deals damage in a circle around you and pulls enemies in. You can also charge it to gain range and damage. These two skills help you group mobs up for your teammates to finish off.

Inner Sanctuary lays down a circular area that reduces all damage you and your allies take. Use this to help you and your fellow melee players survive boss fights in close quarters. This skill is less useful in solo play, so if you’re solo farming swap it for either Exploding Palm or Seven-Sided Strike to pick up more AoE or single-target damage, respectively.

Finally, Mystic Allies is your biggest source of single target damage. The skill summons Spirit Allies that have maximum life equal to yours and will target enemies with melee attacks. These spirits won’t do much against large groups of monsters, but they excel when they have a single target they can focus on.

Best Diablo Immortal Monk build gear

Legendary gear in Diablo Immortal can alter skills in powerful ways. You will eventually equip a full set of Legendary items in your main slots, and should always look for gear that impacts the skills you use. The best Legendary items for our Diablo Immortal Monk build are:

Helmet: The Open Mind

The Open Mind Chest: Disciplined Respite

Disciplined Respite Shoulders: Discipline’s Weight

Discipline’s Weight Legs: Companion’s Melody

Companion’s Melody Main Hand: Rod of Echoes

Rod of Echoes Off Hand: Eye of the Storm

Three of these pieces buff up Mystic Allies to make up for Monk’s middling single-target damage. The Open Mind increases Mystic Allies’ damage, Companion’s Melody increases its duration, and Rod of Echoes lowers the cooldown. This will massively increase Mystic Allies’ uptime, resulting in a big boost to your total damage over the course of a boss fight.

For your chest armor, go with Disciplined Respite to lower Inner Sanctuary’s cooldown, helping your team survive boss fights. You can also use Storm Spirit, which removes the crowd control element of Cyclone Strike and transforms it into a tornado that deals tons of damage over time. That pairs well with the Eye of the Storm off-hand weapon, which increases Cyclone Strike’s radius. That extra range works beautifully with both Storm Spirit’s tornado and the base version of Cyclone Strike.

The shoulders are the odd slot out, as none of the Monk’s current Legendary shoulder pieces impact our core skills. So, we recommend using Discipline’s Weight, which increases the damage of Seven-Sided Strike. This will help you take down bosses faster in solo play, where you won’t typically use Inner Sanctuary.

You can substitute other Legendary gear that improves these skills in slots where you don’t have the best item. To gather the best gear faster, check out our Legendary gear farming guide. That guide will also help you track down Set items for your secondary slots.

For Monk, we recommend using four pieces from the Issatar Imbued Set combined with two pieces from the Windloft Perfection Set. That will grant you the following bonuses.

Issatar Imbued 2/6: Each time you defeat an enemy, gain 30% increased movement speed for 2 seconds.

Each time you defeat an enemy, gain 30% increased movement speed for 2 seconds. Issatar Imbued 4/6: Gain 2.5% increased damage for every 5% increased movement speed, up to a maximum of 25% increased damage.

Gain 2.5% increased damage for every 5% increased movement speed, up to a maximum of 25% increased damage. Windloft Perfection 2/6: Gain Thousand Winds when you take damage, increasing your movement speed by 15% for 3 seconds.

Combining these two Sets pushes Monk’s mobility to the max, and will make you the fastest entity on the battlefield. The damage bonuses from 4-piece Issatar Imbued also synergize perfectly with Thousand Winds. If you’re using the Storm Spirit chest, you can also try out the Grace of the Flaggelant set, which synergizes with persistent damage effects like the Storm Spirit tornado.

Best Diablo Immortal Monk build gems

All of your primary gear will have one socket for Legendary Gems, which are a further layer of customization. These Gems provide powerful bonuses but can take some serious time to acquire. Gems are divided into 1, 2, and 5-star rarities, with 5-star gems being extremely difficult to acquire, especially for free players. Below we’ll list off the best Legendary Gems for the Monk, with several 1 and 2-star options you can substitute for any missing 5-stars. Players should not expect to have more than one 5-star gem available to them (if any) for at least the first several months.

Blood-Soaked Jade (5-star): Increases all damage you deal by up to 8% and your movement speed by 10%. The damage bonus scales with your Life stat.

Increases all damage you deal by up to 8% and your movement speed by 10%. The damage bonus scales with your Life stat. Seeping Bile (5-star): Your attacks have a 4% chance to poison enemies, inflicting 25% base damage + 263 every second for 6 seconds. This poison spreads to nearby enemies if the victim dies.

Your attacks have a 4% chance to poison enemies, inflicting 25% base damage + 263 every second for 6 seconds. This poison spreads to nearby enemies if the victim dies. Everlasting Torment (1-star): Your critical hits inflict Agony, dealing damage over time.

Your critical hits inflict Agony, dealing damage over time. Power and Command (2-star): Grants alternating Power and Command buffs. Power increases the damage of primary skills, while Command increases the damage of all other skills.

Grants alternating Power and Command buffs. Power increases the damage of primary skills, while Command increases the damage of all other skills. Fervent Fang (2-star): Increases the damage enemies take from you each time you hit them, stacking up to ten times.

Increases the damage enemies take from you each time you hit them, stacking up to ten times. Unity Crystal (2-star): All party members within 6 yards deal more damage and take less damage.

All party members within 6 yards deal more damage and take less damage. Berserker’s Eyes (1-star): You have increased crit chance and damage, but also take more damage.

You have increased crit chance and damage, but also take more damage. Ca’arsen’s Invigoration (1-star): Increases primary attack damage and speed.

Increases primary attack damage and speed. Lo’s Focused Gaze (1-star): Charge skills charge faster and deal increased damage.

To farm up Runes and craft the affordable options here, check out our guide to Diablo Immortal's Elder Rifts and Legendary Crests.

Your secondary equipment will have sockets for normal gems, which grant flat stat bonuses and drop from most activities. Each socket has a color that dictates what type of gems it can take. We recommend using a mix of both Ruby and Tourmaline in red slots for increased maximum life and damage, respectively. Go with Sapphire in blue slots for increased armor penetration, and Topaz in yellow slots for improved resistances.

That wraps up our guide on the best Diablo Immortal Monk build. If you want to team up with pals in hell, make sure to check out our guide on how to play Diablo Immortal with friends and how to make a clan in Diablo Immortal. To make sure everything is running smoothly as you wade through the demon hordes, take a look at James' Diablo Immortal PC performance guide.