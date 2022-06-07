Looking for the best Diablo Immortal Necromancer build? Necromancer is the best class in Diablo Immortal, so it's an obvious choice for anyone who wants to place high on server leaderboards. However, if you want to devastate the demons of hell on the highest difficulties, you'll want the best Necromancer build. Builds are needlessly complex in Diablo Immortal, but we've scoured through the hellscape of Diablo Immortal jargon so that you don't have to.

In this guide, we'll break down the best Diablo Immortal Necromancer build, including the attributes, skills, gear, and gems that you should use.

Best Diablo Immortal Necromancer build explained

Diablo Immortal Necromancer builds tend to lean one of two ways: you can either go pure DPS or shift slightly into a support role. Fortunately, we've put together a Diablo Immortal Necromancer build that combines the two, offering plenty of damage potential while using the Bone Armor skill to increase your protection.

It's worth noting that the skills in this build have different effects from their default behaviour, as the gear in this build will alter your abilities. Legendary gear in Diablo Immortal can offer substantial changes for your skills, and finding gear that synergises with your skills allows you to unlock the Necromancer's full potential.

Below, you will find the best attributes, skills, gear, and gems for the best Diablo Immortal Necromancer build.

Best Diablo Immortal Necromancer build attributes

There are 5 attributes in Diablo Immortal: Intelligence, Strength, Willpower, Vitality, and Fortitude. Below, we'll rank these attributes from most important to least important for a Diablo Immortal Necromancer build:

Intelligence Vitality Willpower Fortitude Strength

Intelligence is the primary attribute for any spellcasting class, including the Necromancer, making it the most important attribute for this build. On the other end of the scale, Strength is only relevant for melee characters and will not prove useful for a spellcasting build. That means you should not prioritise points in Strength for this Necromancer build.

Since attribute points come from your equipped gear, you should hunt for gear that primarily offers an increased Intelligence score. Vitality is the second most important attribute for a Diablo Immortal Necromancer build, as it offers increased Life which should help you survive in particularly dangerous situations. Necromancers are a glass cannon class, as they often rely on their minions to deal damage and draw aggression, so some extra points in Vitality should make you less brittle if you're suddenly overwhelmed by the legions of hell.

Best Diablo Immortal Necromancer build skills

Skills are your spells and attacks that you can use in Diablo Immortal. Skills are your main method of dealing damage in Diablo Immortal and, as mentioned above, will adapt or improve based on the gear that you equip.

Below, you can find the best skills for a Diablo Immortal Necromancer build:

Primary skill: Soulfire (unlocked at level 1)

(unlocked at level 1) Command Skeletons (unlocked at level 1)

(unlocked at level 1) Corpse Explosion (unlocked at level 3)

(unlocked at level 3) Bone Armor (unlocked at level 41)

(unlocked at level 41) Command Golem (unlocked at level 50)

Soulfire, the primary skill in this Necromancer build, is the very first attack that you'll have in Diablo Immortal. While you do unlock Bone Spear at level 38, making it seem like a stronger alternative, Soulfire is actually the best primary skill thanks to its easy ranged damage. It will also explode on impact to damage nearby enemies, allowing you to spread damage through groups of demons. That damage spread is especially good for littering the ground with corpses, which you can then detonate using Corpse Explosion at level 3.

Command Skeletons is another skill that you'll have from the start of Diablo Immortal, but its beauty lies in its simplicity. Every 8 seconds, it will automatically raise a skeleton to fight alongside your hero. At the start, this has a maximum of only two skeletons at once, but you can increase that limit as the Command Skeleton skill ranks up and through certain gear. These skeletons will simply attack any nearby enemies, drawing aggression and allowing you to stay out of the hustle and bustle of the fight. This leaves you free to sit back and fire off your Soulfire from a safe distance while your minions inflict huge damage.

Bone Armor unlocks much later than the previous skills, but it's worth the wait. Initially, Bone Armor is a powerful support skill that you can use to improve the armor of both yourself and allies for a short amount of time. However, when paired with the Covet Nothing chestpiece mentioned in the gear section below, you'll find that it also damages nearby enemies and makes them vulnerable to subsequent attacks for a short amount of time.

The final skill that you'll unlock for this Diablo Immortal Necromancer build is Command Golem. Unlike Command Skeletons, Command Golem must be activated to actually summon the golem. This colossal behemoth will then crush your enemies to deal damage and inflict the stun effect. This essentially lets you temporarily summon your own boss to do your dirty work. While the Command Golem is active, you can also use the skill again to command it to leap towards enemies, dealing damage and drawing aggression from all nearby foes for a few seconds. That could prove crucial if you suddenly find yourself overwhelmed, so use Command Golem when things are looking particularly dire.

If you want to unloock Bone Armor and Command Golem fast, make sure you know how to level up quickly in Diablo Immortal.

Best Diablo Immortal Necromancer build gear

Gear is incredibly important in Diablo Immortal. You'll probably end up with a lot of common gear in the early game that doesn't seem that useful, but late-game gear can substantially improve your Necromancer build. Gear provides points for the various attributes in Diablo Immortal, while also offering stat boosts and altered abilities for the skills above.

Below, you can find the best gear for our Diablo Immortal Necromancer build:

Helmet : Visitant's Sign

: Visitant's Sign Chest : Covet Nothing

: Covet Nothing Shoulders : Rotspurs

: Rotspurs Legs : Graven Bulwark

: Graven Bulwark Main Hand : Desolatoria

: Desolatoria Off Hand : Baleful Trinity

: Baleful Trinity Set: Shepherd's Call to Wolves

The legendary Visitant's Sign helmet offers a unique bonus that specifically increases the duration of Command Golem, allowing your Golem to remain active for 20% longer. Desolatoria, the Main Hand weapon for this Necromancer build, further improves Command Golem by making it deal fire damage to nearby enemies.

The chestpiece for this build, Covet Nothing, is the gear piece that keeps Bone Armor viable in PvE Necromancer builds. Covet Nothing makes Bone Armor deal damage to nearby enemies when activated and increases their damage taken for a short amount of time. You can further improve the effectiveness of Bone Armor with the Graven Bulwark legs, as they increase its duration by 25%.

The Rotspurs pauldrons are one of the best pieces of gear in this build, as they alter the Corpse Explosion skill to leave behind a gas cloud that deals massive damage to nearby enemies over time.

The last main gear piece here, named Baleful Trinity, is an Off Hand weapon that improves your primary skill, Soulfire, by making it bounce to another target to spread some extra damage. Soulfire is your main form of ranged attack while your minions soak up the melee hits, so Baleful Trinity is a core part of any Necromancer build.

Diablo Immortal builds also have 6 slots for a gear set comprised of the: Neck, two Ring slots, Hands, Waist, and Feet. These items all have a specific gear set, and wearing more items from one gear set offers certain bonuses. The best gear set for this Diablo Immortal Necromancer build is the Shepherd's Call to Wolves set. Shepherd's Call to Wolves offers the following benefits:

2 set items equipped : Your summons deal 15% more damage.

: Your summons deal 15% more damage. 4 set items equipped : Critical Hit Chance increased by 3% for each of your summons, up to a maximum of 18%.

: Critical Hit Chance increased by 3% for each of your summons, up to a maximum of 18%. 6 set items equipped: Your summons enter a frenzied state for 10 seconds each time one of them critically hits. The frenzied state increases their damage and Attack Speed by 100%. This will only occur once every 40 seconds.

As you can see, the effects of Shepherd's Call to Wolves will drastically improve the damage output of your summons, making it the perfect set for any Necromancer build.

Best Diablo Immortal Necromancer build gems

All of the gear mentioned above will have gem slots. Gems come in two types: normal gems and Legendary Gems. The Legendary Gems slot into your Legendary gear, while the regular gems go into the Shepherd's Call to Wolves set. Below, we'll list the best Legendary Gems for this Diablo Immortal Necromancer build and what they do:

Blood-Soaked Jade : Increases all damage you deal by up to 8% and your movement speed by 10%. The damage bonus scales with your Life stat.

: Increases all damage you deal by up to 8% and your movement speed by 10%. The damage bonus scales with your Life stat. Seeping Bile : Your attacks have a 4% chance to poison enemies, inflicting 25% base damage + 263 every second for 6 seconds. This poison spreads to nearby enemies if the victim dies.

: Your attacks have a 4% chance to poison enemies, inflicting 25% base damage + 263 every second for 6 seconds. This poison spreads to nearby enemies if the victim dies. Freedom and Devotion : Increases the duration of your summons by 8%.

: Increases the duration of your summons by 8%. Follower's Burden : Increases all damage you deal by 1% for each summon you control, up to a max of 6%.

: Increases all damage you deal by 1% for each summon you control, up to a max of 6%. Echoing Shade : Your attacks have a 15% chance to summon a shadow clone for 8 seconds that gains some of your abilities.

: Your attacks have a 15% chance to summon a shadow clone for 8 seconds that gains some of your abilities. Zwenson's Haunting: When you defeat an enemy, summon a dark beast to attack nearby enemies, dealing 50% base damage + 486 to all nearby enemies. Occurs once every 6 seconds.

If you want to farm these Legendary Gems, make sure you check out our guide on Diablo Immortal's Immortal Rifts and Legendary Crests.

Since the Shepherd's Call to Wolves set also has slots for regular gems, you should gather some to place in these sockets. The sockets in this set are of specific colours, which dictate the kind of gems you can use. We recommend using Ruby in any Red slots to increase your Life stat, Sapphire in Blue slots to increase your Armor Penetration, and Topaz in your Yellow slots to increase your Resistance.

That wraps up our guide on the best Diablo Immortal Necromancer build.