Trying to figure out how to play with friends in Diablo Immortal? Diablo Immortal is out early on mobile and will release on PC on June 2. The game’s campaign features everything you’d expect from a Diablo game, including the ability to group up and play with friends. However, things work a bit differently than in past titles due to Diablo Immortal’s MMO features. Get everything you need to group up with this guide.

How to play with friends in Diablo Immortal

Before you can play online with friends, you will need to complete Diablo Immortal’s tutorial zone of Wortham. The process is pretty quick, especially if you follow our tips for leveling up faster and stick to the main path. Once you reach town and speak to Deckard Cain, you’ll gain access to online features and load into a shared version of Wortham with other players on your server.

From here, you can access your friends list via the menu. Here you will find all of your existing Battle.net friends. You can send messages and invite friends who are on your server to a party. You can also use the Party Finder tool to find groups for questing or dungeons.

Can you change servers in Diablo Immortal?

Diablo Immortal uses an MMO server structure, which means players are divided across several servers per region. In order to play with friends, your characters must be on the same server. You can only create parties for campaign play with other players on your server. Make sure to coordinate server choices with your friends before starting. Some activities like PvP Battlegrounds have cross-server matchmaking, but you cannot create cross-server parties at this time.

You can select your server from Diablo Immortal’s title screen through the menu at the bottom. While you can select a new server at any time, there is currently no way to transfer existing characters to a different server. So if you want to start playing on a new server, you will need to create a new character.

What are Warbands and how do you join them?

If you want to run through multiple dungeons, rifts, or other activities with a consistent group you can create or join a Warband. Warbands are a sort of miniature clan for up to eight players who want a consistent group to run Rifts, PvP, or the eight-player Helliquary Raids with. Playing with your Warband grants you a chance to earn Warband Chests, which contain special items that provide perks to your Warband.

You can create a Warband and invite friends from the options menu, or view a list of public Warbands to find players with similar interests.

That’s everything you need to start playing with friends in Diablo Immortal! Divided servers can quickly throw off a group, so be sure to plan ahead with your friends and pick a server for everyone to join. If you want to zoom through the campaign and reach endgame activities faster, check out our guide to leveling fast in Diablo Immortal! For help picking a class, visit our Diablo Immortal tier list.