Looking for the best Diablo Immortal Crusader build? The Crusader can fill both the Tank and Support role in Diablo Immortal, slaying demons on the frontlines while using skills to buff themselves and allies. This versatility makes the Crusader an obvious pick for new players, but that doesn't make it all-powerful from the start. If you want to survive in the most dangerous situations in your fight against Diablo, you'll need to know how to make the best Diablo Immortal Crusader build.

In this guide, we'll break down the best Diablo Immortal Crusader build, including the attributes, skills, gear, and gems that you should use.

Best Diablo Immortal Crusader build explained

Crusaders are holy warriors, wielding light to smite the legions of hell. In Diablo Immortal, that allows you to deal huge AoE damage to tear through enemy hordes, while also buffing yourself and allies to become temporarily invincible. This will put you in the centre of the action, so if that isn't to your tastes then check out our Necromancer and Demon Hunter build guides for ranged alternatives.

This Diablo Immortal Crusader build is able to deal and absorb huge amounts of damage, making it an exceptional tank. There are a few different Crusader builds that you could opt for, but many of them lean towards either strictly group or solo play. With our Diablo Immortal Crusader build, we've opted for skills that offer the best of both with devastating damage and a buff that will prove crucial whether you're running a dungeon solo or plan on teaming up with pals.

Below, you will find the best attributes, skills, gear, and gems for the best Diablo Immortal Crusader build.

Best Diablo Immortal Crusader build attributes

When you find gear in Diablo Immortal, it will have a randomly generated array of stats. The most important aspect of these stats is the attribute scores, which you should find at the top of the info panel when you select a piece of equipment. There are five different attributes, including: Strength, Intelligence, Vitality, Fortitude, and Willpower. However, they aren't all equally important, so you'll need to know which attributes matter most for the Crusader.

Below, we'll rank these attributes from most important to least important for a Diablo Immortal Crusader build:

Strength Vitality Fortitude Willpower Intelligence

Strength and Intelligence are the two primary attributes in Diablo Immortal, with each being more relevant to a subset of Diablo Immortal classes. Intelligence is more relevant for magic classes, such as the Wizard, but you won't need to worry about it as a Crusader. Strength, on the other hand, is your most important attribute for a melee build such as the Crusader or Barbarian, as it will increase the damage of all of their skills.

Vitality and Fortitude are the other attributes you should focus on, and they have similar effects. Vitality increases your Life stat, allowing you to take more damage, and Fortitude raises your Armor stat, which makes enemy attacks deal less damage. These combine to make your Crusader the ideal Tank, so make sure to seek out armor that has good roles in these stats, as well as Strength.

Best Diablo Immortal Crusader build skills

Attributes will increase your damage-dealing capabilities and allow you to survive in the heat of battle, but you'll need a strong array of skills to slaughter the legions of hell. The skills that we've selected for the Crusader prioritise damage, as they'll often be in the middle of a fight, but you'll also unlock a crucial buff at level 50. Below, you can find the best skills for a Diablo Immortal Crusader build:

Primary Skill: Sacred Fire (unlocked at level 34)

(unlocked at level 34) Spinning Shield (unlocked at level 1)

(unlocked at level 1) Draw and Quarter (unlocked at level 15)

(unlocked at level 15) Consecration (unlocked at level 20)

(unlocked at level 20) Conjuration of Light (unlocked at level 50)

Sacred Fire is the Primary Skill that we suggest using as a Crusader, despite unlocking much later than the alternative, Punish. Sacred Fire is an excellent Primary Skill for dealing with enemy groups, as it summons holy flames from your weapon that deals damage to an enemy and 25% damage to all surrounding enemies. It's a simple attack, but piling that extra 25% damage to all other enemies in a group will make it much easier to shred through mobs on the highest difficulties.

Spinning Shield is another early Crusader skill that is perfect for smashing through hellish hordes. It allows you to unleash a spinning shield that deals huge damage to all enemies in its path. While the shield would usually return and continue to hurt enemies on its way back, we've opted for a piece of Legendary Gear that will slightly change this ability and make it bounce between enemies in a group instead.

Crusaders should be leading the charge, and what better way to do that than from horseback? Draw and Quarter allows you to summon a war horse for five seconds, significantly increasing your movement speed and allowing you to swing down at the enemies below. As you ride around, it'll also sprout chains that bind to nearby enemies and drag them along behind.

Considering how early you unlock Consecration, it is surprisingly powerful. This AoE spell places a rune on the ground that deals damage to all nearby enemies for six seconds. It wreaks havoc on demonic mobs and will prove essential if you're trying to survive in the middle of an enemy crowd.

So far we've listed lots of damage-based skills, but the Crusader is also a powerful leader. With that in mind, we recommend using Conjuration of Light, which calls down a beam of protective light that makes you and all nearby allies invincible for three seconds. It doesn't last long, but that three seconds of immunity will prove crucial when fighting Diablo Immortal's toughest bosses.

You won't unlock Conjuration of Light until level 50, so make sure you know how to level up quickly in Diablo Immortal so that you can incorporate it into your Crusader build.

Best Diablo Immortal Crusader build gear

To get the most out of your skills, you'll need a full set of Legendary Gear. Gear offers stats and attribute scores, as mentioned above, but Legendary pieces also offer unique bonuses that alter the abilities of your skills. With that in mind, a full set of Legendary Gear is essential when making any Diablo Immortal build.

Below, you can find the best gear for our Diablo Immortal Crusader build:

Helmet : Many-Eyed Aegis

: Many-Eyed Aegis Chest : Fortress Hermetic

: Fortress Hermetic Shoulders : Sivket's Advantage

: Sivket's Advantage Legs : Leggings of the Consigner

: Leggings of the Consigner Main Hand : The Bristle

: The Bristle Off Hand : Pouncing Shield

: Pouncing Shield Set: Windloft Perfection

Many-Eyed Aegis is a Legendary Helmet that alters the effects of Consecration. With this item equipped, Consecration will now follow your character around, rather than simply dropping on the floor at your last location. This means you can move between enemies and make them all suffer the effects of your Consecration. Fortress Hermetic, the Legendary Chest that we've chosen for this build, further improves Consecration by increasing its radius by 20%.

Draw and Quarter is one of the best skills available for the Crusader, and Sivket's Advantage allows you to milk it for every last drop. These Legendary Pauldrons increase the duration of Draw and Quarter by 30%, so you can spend a few more precious moments atop your summoned steed.

Conjuration of Light is the best buff skill that you can use as a Crusader, making your team invincible for a few seconds. However, you can gain even more protection with this skill by equipping the Legendary Leggings of the Consigner, which turn 8% of the damage you deal while this skill is active into a temporary shield when it expires.

When all other skills are recharging, you'll need to resort to your Primary Skill. Fortunately, Sacred Fire is pretty strong, and you can make it even better with the Bristle Legendary Main-Hand weapon. The bristle makes Sacred Fire also hurl waves of flame towards enemies, dealing extra damage to anything in their path.

The Crusader is well-equipped for tearing through enemy hordes, and Spinning Shield is the perfect example. As you hurl this shield, it'll damage any enemies in its path, but you can maximise its effectiveness with the Pouncing Shield Legendary Off-Hand. With Pouncing Shield equipped, the Spinning Shield skill will now bounce between enemies, ensuring it hits as many of your demon foes as possible.

As always, that covers the main Legendary Gear for this Diablo Immortal Crusader build but there are still 6 slots to spare. That's where you'll equip a gear set, which are collections of items that offer benefits if you wear multiple pieces from the same set. For the Crusader, we recommend equipping the Windloft Perfection gear set, which offers the following benefits:

2 set items equipped : Gain Thousand Winds, increasing your Movement Speed by 15%. Thousand Winds deactivates for 3 seconds if you take damage.

: Gain Thousand Winds, increasing your Movement Speed by 15%. Thousand Winds deactivates for 3 seconds if you take damage. 4 set items equipped : Increases your damage done by 20% while Thousand Winds is active.

: Increases your damage done by 20% while Thousand Winds is active. 6 set items equipped: Gain a shield that makes you immune to damage 5 times while Thousand Winds is active. Cannot gain this shield more often than once every 40 seconds.

Windloft Perfection is clearly the best gear set in Diablo Immortal, offering boosts to movement speed and damage while making you temporarily immune to damage with all 6 pieces equipped.

Best Diablo Immortal Crusader build gems

All of the gear mentioned above has gem sockets. You can slot Legendary Gems into your Legendary Gear, while the Windloft Perfection set has slots for regular gems. Below, we'll cover the best Legendary Gems that you should use for our Diablo Immortal Crusader build and what they do:

Blood-Soaked Jade : Increases all damage you deal by up to 8% and your movement speed by 10%. The damage bonus scales with your Life stat.

: Increases all damage you deal by up to 8% and your movement speed by 10%. The damage bonus scales with your Life stat. Seeping Bile : Your attacks have a 4% chance to poison enemies, inflicting 25% base damage + 263 every second for 6 seconds. This poison spreads to nearby enemies if the victim dies.

: Your attacks have a 4% chance to poison enemies, inflicting 25% base damage + 263 every second for 6 seconds. This poison spreads to nearby enemies if the victim dies. Fervent Fang : Each time you deal damage to an enemy, that enemy now takes 0.8% increased damage from your attacks. This stacks up to a max of 10 times on the same enemy.

: Each time you deal damage to an enemy, that enemy now takes 0.8% increased damage from your attacks. This stacks up to a max of 10 times on the same enemy. Chained Death : Increases damage done by your attacks by 1.5% per target hit. This stacks up to a max of three times at once.

: Increases damage done by your attacks by 1.5% per target hit. This stacks up to a max of three times at once. Seled's Weakening : Gain 6% increased damage for 60 seconds after killing an elite monster.

: Gain 6% increased damage for 60 seconds after killing an elite monster. Everlasting Torment: Your critical hits inflict agony, dealing 10% base damage + 122 every second for 6 seconds. Each enemy cannot be affected by this more often than once every 20 seconds.

You might struggle to get all of these Legendary Gems, but our guide on Diablo Immortal's Elder Rifts and Legendary Crests should set you on the right path.

Your gear set will not take Legendary Gems. Instead, it has slots for gems of a specific colour: Red, Blue, or Yellow. Every gear set offers a mix of gem slots, so you should be able to use a range of all three colours. For our Diablo Immortal Crusader build, we recommend using Tourmaline in any Red slots to increase damage, Topaz in Yellow sockets to raise your Resistances, and Aquamarine in Blue slots to improve your Armor stat.

