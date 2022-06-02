Looking for tips to level up faster in Diablo Immortal? While the release isn’t officially scheduled until June 2, Diablo Immortal is up and running now on mobile platforms, and we’re diving into Sanctuary to help you get ready for the PC launch. Diablo Immortal features a campaign in the vein of Diablo 3 that will guide players up to the max level of 60. However, the bulk of the game’s content is in the MMO-like endgame and clan versus clan competition. If you’re looking to speed through the story to hit level 60 and dive into rifts, raids, and other endgame content, this guide is here to help.

How to level up fast in Diablo Immortal

Here are our top tips for leveling up faster in Diablo Immortal:

Don’t fully clear zones Group up monsters before fighting Don't overspend on gear upgrades

Below we'll go over each of these tips in more detail so you can reach level 60 in no time.

Don't fully clear zones

This tip will be obvious to ARPG veterans but is important for new players. You don’t need to kill every monster in every zone and are really only slowing yourself down if you do. While you’ll need to defeat all enemies in dungeons and certain quest areas, this is not at all necessary in overworld zones. You can simply run from point A to point B killing whatever monsters you find on the main path and still stay comfortably on the XP curve. Doing this will give you more than enough experience to keep from falling behind the recommended level for the story, as you earn far more XP from completing quests than killing mobs.

Group up monsters before fighting

Taking the previous tip a step further, try to kite mobs into groups before fighting them. Even if you’re sticking to the main path, you will be wasting time stopping to fight monsters two or three at a time. Wait until you have a few groups chasing you, then use your AoE abilities to quickly defeat them all.

However, keep in mind that the number of monsters you can take on at a time depends on your class. Classes like Wizard and Barbarian that have excellent AoE will be able to take on more mobs at once than a Demon Hunter. Get a feel for what you can handle and don’t overdo it. Dying will slow you down more than inefficient mob fighting.

Don't overspend on upgrades

In Diablo Immortal, you can upgrade rare and legendary gear at the blacksmith in any town. This is a great way to gain a huge power boost, as upgraded rare items will quickly outpace the gear score of magic items dropped from the same areas of the campaign. However, upgrades come at a cost of gold and materials, and you will eventually drop new gear that beats your upgraded rares. It is worth investing in a few upgrades to power up and kill monsters faster, but don't go blowing though your supply of rarer upgrade materials that will serve you better later.

Those are all our top tips for leveling fast in Diablo Immortal! There’s nothing wrong with taking your time, but if you want to get to the endgame faster these tips will be a big help. For more information on the six launch classes and the upcoming class change system, check out our guide to Diablo Immortal’s classes. If you need to catch up on all the latest information for launch, see our guide to everything we know about Diablo Immortal.