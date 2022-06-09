Looking for the best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build? While the Demon Hunter strikes from a distance, the Barbarian gets up, close and personal with the demon hordes in Diablo Immortal. If you're looking for a melee master that can effortlessly cut through every boss, the Barbarian is an obvious pick. However, creating an unstoppable Barbarian build isn't an easy feat, as Diablo Immortal comes with its fair share of tricky terminology that can prove overwhelming. Fortunately, we've cut through the chaos and found what matters most when making the best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build.

In this guide, we'll break down the best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build, including the attributes, skills, gear, and gems that you should use.

Best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build explained

Barbarians wield their rage and a couple of axes to unleash fury on the demons of hell. They have a brutish, bloody battle style, but it is certainly effective when trying to force back the hellish swarms. Barbarians might not have the same powerful simplicity of the Necromancer, but they're certainly one of the most fun Diablo Immortal classes to use, as you'll always be in the middle of the fight.

Our Diablo Immortal Barbarian build is all about damage and attack speed. With the skills and gear that we'll mention in this build, you'll be able to shred through enemy hordes in mere seconds. Surprisingly, the Barbarian is also a good personal healer, with certain skills able to restore massive amounts of health in an otherwise dangerous situation. Sometimes, they'll even save you from death entirely, but don't expect any of this healing to extend to your allies.

Below, you will find the best attributes, skills, gear, and gems for the best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build.

Best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build attributes

Every Diablo Immortal class can gain points in 5 key attributes: Strength, Intelligence, Vitality, Fortitude, and Willpower. These aren't all important for every class, though, and prioritising certain attributes will allow you to maximise your Barbarian build potential. Below, we'll rank these attributes from most important to least important for a Diablo Immortal Barbarian build:

Strength Vitality Fortitude Willpower Intelligence

As for any melee class, Strength is the most important attribute for a Barbarian in Diablo Immortal. It increases your damage for any skills, making it an obvious focus for anyone who opts for the Barbarian class. Vitality and Fortitude follow closely behind, with Vitality increasing your Life and Fortitude raising your Armor. These will help you survive while tearing through the middle of a group of demons, ensuring your survival in even the most hellish conditions.

If you're wondering how to increase these attributes scores, they're all tied to gear. Simply head to your inventory screen and select a piece of gear to see its stats - you should spot the attribute score at the top of the respective info panel. Low-level gear might not raise your attributes, but magic items that you find as you progress should have attribute rolls. The Legendary Gear highlighted in this Barbarian build guide should all offer huge bonuses to the three core attributes mentioned above.

Best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build skills

In Diablo Immortal, your skills are what you use to deal damage and inflict effects upon enemies. Barbarians are particularly powerful lone warriors, able to heal themselves while dishing out devastating damage.

Below, you can find the best skills for a Diablo Immortal Barbarian build:

Primary Skill: Frenzy (unlocked at level 32)

(unlocked at level 32) Whirlwind (unlocked at level 8)

(unlocked at level 8) Leap (unlocked at level 28)

(unlocked at level 28) Undying Rage (unlocked at level 44)

(unlocked at level 44) Wrath of the Berserker (unlocked at level 50)

The Frenzy Primary Skill isn't available until level 32, but it's going to be one of your main methods of attack with this Diablo Immortal Barbarian build. Using Frenzy will swing your axe towards the nearest enemy, dealing massive damage and increasing your attack speed by 8% for 3 seconds per hit. This stacks up to 5 times, potentially increasing your attack speed by a whopping 40%.

While the other skills mentioned here are powerful, none are quite as useful as the Whirlwind ability. Whirlwind does exactly what it sounds like - your Barbarian becomes a moving whirlwind that deals damage to all surrounding enemies. With certain Legendary Gear, you can even pull enemies in while using whirlwind, creating a focused area of pure carnage on the battlefield. Whirlwind is a Diablo staple, and it continues to prove crucial for this Diablo Immortal Barbarian build.

A skill worth combining with Whirlwind is Leap, which you unlock at level 28. Leap provides some much-needed mobility to the Barbarian, allowing you to jump to a different location, dealing 1108 damange to all nearby enemies where you land and reducing their movement speed by 50% for 4 seconds. Even more useful is Leap's reduced cooldown, which decreases by 1 second for each full life enemy hit. That means jumping into a new crowd of enemies could completely remove its 12 second cooldown.

As mentioned above, this Barbarian build is able to return from the brink of death and heal lots of health back in a pinch. That's all thanks to the Undying Rage skill, which allows you to enter a rage for 5.65 seconds. Raging rvents you from dying and causes all of your attacks to heal you for 30% of damage dealt. The best part about Undying Rage is its simplicity - it'll automatically cast when you're about to die, allowing you to continue crushing enemies without a worry in the world.

Another useful buff, albeit one that you have to activate yourself, is Wrath of the Berserker. This skill allows you to enter a different kind of rage (Barbarians have layers, you see) that increases your critical hit chance by 50% and movement speed by 20% for 6.5 seconds. This takes 30 seconds to cooldown, but you can shorten that wait time and make Wrath of the Berserker last longer with certain Legendary Gear that we'll discuss below.

Since many of these skills take a while to unlock, make sure you know how to level up quickly in Diablo Immortal.

Best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build gear

Many of the skills above are initially powerful, but they become much stronger when paired with certain Legendary Gear. Gear is an essential part of any Diablo Immortal build, offering huge damage boosts for your various skills while also increasing your attribute scores, boosting your damage, Life, and Armor stats significantly.

Below, you can find the best gear for our Diablo Immortal Barbarian build:

Helmet : Lasting Hate

: Lasting Hate Chest : The Gathering

: The Gathering Shoulders : The Coming Storm

: The Coming Storm Legs : Kar's Defiance

: Kar's Defiance Main Hand : The Tempest

: The Tempest Off Hand : Broken Soul

: Broken Soul Set: Grace of the Flagellant

Wrath of the Berserker is an essential buff that you'll want to have active as often as possible as a Barbarian. Fortunately, the Lasting Hate Legendary Helmet and Coming Storm Legendary Pauldrons help with this, increasing its duration by 30% and decreasing its cooldown time by 15% respectively. Broken Soul changes the effects slightly, making Wrath of the Berserker increase your critical hit chance instead of attack speed to maximise your damage potential with each hit.

Whirlwind is the ability you'll use most to deal damage, so you'll want plenty of Legendary Gear that makes it stronger. That's where The Gathering and The Tempest come in. These Legendary Gear pieces provide significant boons to your Whirlwind skill, with The Gathering creating a new effect that pulls in all nearby enemies. The Tempest increases the attack radius of Whirlwind, and the combination of these abilities will ensure that Whirlwind hits the majority of surrounding enemies.

Kar's Defiance, the Legendary Legs used in this Barbarian build, make Leap a little safer to use by providing a shield that soaks up 932 points of damage. That'll prove particularly useful when launching into a horde of enemies.

If you're wondering about the other 6 slots that remain empty in your Barbarian inventory screen, that's where the Grace of the Flagellant gear set comes in. Gear sets fill the following slots: Neck, two Rings, Hands, Waist, and Feet. The more pieces from a specific set that you wear together, the better the bonuses that you'll receive. The Grace of the Flagellant set offers the following benefits:

2 set items equipped : All continual damage, channeled damage, and persistent ground damage increased by 15%.

: All continual damage, channeled damage, and persistent ground damage increased by 15%. 4 set items equipped : Each time you damage an individual enemy 5 times, you will do 287 additional damage to that enemy.

: Each time you damage an individual enemy 5 times, you will do 287 additional damage to that enemy. 6 set items equipped: Each time you deal damage, you have a 4% chance to unleash a lightning strike, dealing 1724 damage to all nearby enemies and stunning them for 2 seconds. This only occurs once every 40 seconds.

As you can see, wearing a full set of Grace of the Flagellant gear will make the continual damage dealt by your Whirlwind ability much higher, while also offering a small chance to wreak lightning-based havoc upon all surrounding enemies. With the constant damage offered by Whirlwind, you're almost certain to trigger the lightning damage bonus whenever it is available. Just make sure to leap into the middle of the nearest crowd first.

Best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build gems

As always, all of your gear has gem sockets. You can use these to equip a Legendary Gem into each piece of Legendary Gear, which will massively increase your damage. Below, you'll find the best Legendary Gems for our Diablo Immortal Barbarian build and what they do:

Blood-Soaked Jade : Increases all damage you deal by up to 8% and your movement speed by 10%. The damage bonus scales with your Life stat.

: Increases all damage you deal by up to 8% and your movement speed by 10%. The damage bonus scales with your Life stat. Seeping Bile : Your attacks have a 4% chance to poison enemies, inflicting 25% base damage + 263 every second for 6 seconds. This poison spreads to nearby enemies if the victim dies.

: Your attacks have a 4% chance to poison enemies, inflicting 25% base damage + 263 every second for 6 seconds. This poison spreads to nearby enemies if the victim dies. Fervent Fang : Each time you deal damage to an enemy, that enemy now takes 0.8% increased damage from your attacks. This stacks up to a max of 10 times on the same enemy.

: Each time you deal damage to an enemy, that enemy now takes 0.8% increased damage from your attacks. This stacks up to a max of 10 times on the same enemy. Chained Death : Increases damage done by your attacks by 1.5% per target hit. This stacks up to a max of three times at once.

: Increases damage done by your attacks by 1.5% per target hit. This stacks up to a max of three times at once. Everlasting Torment : Your critical hits inflict agony, dealing 10% base damage + 122 every second for 6 seconds. Each enemy cannot be affected by this more often than once every 20 seconds.

: Your critical hits inflict agony, dealing 10% base damage + 122 every second for 6 seconds. Each enemy cannot be affected by this more often than once every 20 seconds. Seled's Weakening: Gain 6% increased damage for 60 seconds after killing an elite monster.

To find these Legendary Gems, check out our guide on Diablo Immortal's Elder Rifts and Legendary Crests.

The Grace of the Flagellant set, like all gear sets, does not take Legendary Gems. Instead, you must insert regular gems of a specific colour. For this Barbarian build, we recommend using Tourmaline in any Red sockets to increase damage, Topaz in any Yellow slots to increase Resistance, and Aquamarine in any Blue slots to increase armor.

That's everything you need to know to make the best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build. If you want to team up with friends while ripping through enemies as the Barbarian, take a look at our guides on how to play with friends and how to make a clan in Diablo Immortal. To get some of this gear, you'll need to defeat bosses and complete rifts on higher difficulties, so make sure you're familiar with the Hell difficulty system in Diablo Immortal.