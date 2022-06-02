Looking for information on all the classes in Diablo Immortal? The PC launch of Diablo Immortal is just around the corner, bringing with it new renditions of six classic Diablo classes. If you’re a veteran of Diablo 3 and Diablo 2: Resurrected, you’ll recognize all six right away. However, each class has been tweaked to fit Diablo Immortal’s new style of gameplay, with new abilities designed for the new experience. This tier list will detail some new features of the class system and help you choose a class for launch day on June 2.

Diablo Immortal class tier list

Below we've ranked all six launch classes from best to worst. Every class is good though, so if your favorite is at the bottom don't let these rankings deter you.

Necromancer Wizard Demon Hunter Crusader Barbarian Monk

Below we will walk you through some of the strengths and weaknesses of each class to help you choose your first character.

Necromancer

The Necromancer is a hybrid caster and summoner that uses minions to do its dirty work. If you played the Diablo 2 or 3 version of this class you’ll find a lot of old friends, including various summoned skeletons and golems. Necromancer also uses various deathly spells like the classic Corpse Explosion to destroy enemies from afar. The class can focus on summons, spells, or a mix of both, making it uniquely flexible. If you want a variety of playstyles to experiment with, Necromancer is for you.

Necromancer's real strength is in its summons. Having minions at your disposal makes for a smooth, safe playstyle. Necromancer is good in every situation on top of being one of the easiest classes to play, making it the best day-one class in Diablo Immortal.

Wizard

The Wizard was Diablo 3’s spiritual successor to Diablo 2’s Sorceress, and you can see that design DNA in Diablo Immortal. Wizards wield elemental and arcane magic to blow away packs of monsters and stay mobile with the signature Teleport spell. As Diablo Immortal’s only pure caster at launch, the Wizard packs excellent AoE damage at the cost of higher cooldowns than other ranged characters. You may want to kite mobs around a bit to group them up, but once you do the Wizard can vaporize them in an instant.

Wizard is very squishy but its damage is unmatched. The class relies heavily on combos and has a steeper learning curve than most, but it is well worth it once you see the damage potential. In the right hands, Wizard can clear content faster than just about any other class in Diablo Immortal, making it a great choice for pushing the ladder on launch.

Demon Hunter

Another returning Diablo 3 class, the Demon Hunter wields dual crossbows to tear through enemies from afar. If you played Demon Hunter in Diablo 3, its excellent mobility and ranged damage will feel instantly familiar. MOBA players looking for that ranged carry experience will also feel right at home, darting around the battlefield before unleashing volleys of arrows on foes.

Demon Hunter won’t hold up long in a melee though and relies on movement skills to survive. However, it has elite mobility, so that won't be an issue. Demon Hunter also has the best single-target damage output in Diablo Immortal right now, making for smooth leveling and a clear role in party play.

Crusader

A DLC addition from Diablo 3’s Reaper of Souls expansion, the Crusader returns to cleanse Sanctuary once more. The Crusader is a modernization of Diablo 2’s Paladin, wielding a combination of melee weapon attacks and holy magic to defeat foes. Like its predecessors, the Diablo Immortal Crusader will rely on buffs and debuffs to power themselves and their teammates through encounters.

The class features excellent area of effect and crowd control abilities, and can easily blast through the hoards of Hell. However, Crusader has pretty poor single-target damage. That makes solo levling a bit of a slog, but Crusader absolutely excels in group play. Every Raid group will want a Crusader to buff them up for boss fights.

Barbarian

The Barbarian is a Diablo mainstay and returns to fight the legions of Hell once more in Diablo Immortal. If you want the biggest, baddest character and weapons in Diablo Immortal, Barbarian is the class for you. Barbarians have just one thing on their mind, and it's diving straight into the fray to start swinging. This is a pure melee brawler class perfect for those who prefer to fight up close and personal.

Barbarians have fantastic AoE damage, but like the Crusader they struggle a bit vs early bosses. They also have less utility, making the melee playstyle more dangerous. Barbarian is still an excellent class that will be welcome in any group, but it won't play quite as smoothly as the top tiers on day one.

Monk

The Monk is back from Diablo 3 and ready to bring a new arsenal to the fray. While its role is superficially similar to the Crusader, the Monk’s playstyle is entirely different. Monk packs similar utility and crowd control, but replaces Crusader’s heavy weapon and shield with swift hand-to-hand combat. This is another highly mobile class and relies on that mobility to avoid damage in melee. If you enjoy the melee playstyle but would rather zip around than sit still and tank, the Monk is for you.

Like Crusader, Monk has loads of utility. The class has movement on par with Demon Hunter, as well as various shielding abilities that help teammates survive. However, that comes at the cost of some damage. Monk is another class that excels in group content, but may feel a bit slow when flying solo. Still, Raid groups will always want Monks for their shields and other utility. Don't let this bottom placing put you off. The Monk is still rock solid and will have a place in every clan.

Can you change classes in Diablo Immortal?

In previous Diablo titles, if you wanted to play a new class you needed to create and level a new character. This will still be an option in Diablo Immortal, but the game will also introduce a class change feature “shortly after Diablo Immortal launches,” according to a blog post from the developers.

The post lays out the basics of this system, which will allow players to change classes and automatically receive a set of gear for their new class. Players will also keep their stash and progress on various endgame activities, including Paragon levels, a post-game progress marker carried over from Diablo 3. Since Diablo Immortal has shirked the seasonal ladder model of old, the ability to change classes without resetting progress is welcome.

That's the rundown of all six launch classes in Diablo Immortal! If you aren't caught up on the latest news around the PC release, we've got a breakdown of everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal. Wrap up the campaign faster and get to endgame with our guide to leveling fast in Diablo Immortal!