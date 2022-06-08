Looking for the best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build? As the name might suggest, the Demon Hunter is one of the best classes in Diablo Immortal. The Demon Hunter is well-equipped to slaughter demon hordes with ease, with its fantastic DPS capabilities making it outshine most other classes. However, you'll still struggle on the highest Hell difficulties, which you'll need to play if you want to get the best gear. To stay alive against even the toughest foes in Diablo Immortal, you'll want to have the best Demon Hunter build.

In this guide, we'll break down the best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build, including the attributes, skills, gear, and gems that you should use.

Best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build explained

Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter builds are pure DPS, able to wreak havoc on enemy crowds from a distance. Our Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build maximises the damage output of this class, improving the best Demon Hunter skills with Legendary Gear and Gems.

The Demon Hunter is meant to strike from a distance, so your playstyle with this build should focus on circling enemies at range while using your attacks to damage as many targets as possible at once. Try to force enemies into groups and always look for routes through the demon hordes to make sure you don't get bogged down in a group of enemies, as Demon Hunters don't have a huge health pool.

Below, you will find the best attributes, skills, gear, and gems for the best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build.

Best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build attributes

Diablo Immortal has 5 attributes, but they aren't all relevant for every class. Trying to balance all of the attributes equally will make your build much weaker than those that focus on the best attributes for their class. Below, we'll rank these attributes from most important to least important for a Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build:

Strength Vitality Fortitude Willpower Intelligence

Like most DPS builds that don't use magic, Strength is the core attribute for this Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build. Strength increases damage from all of your Demon Hunter attacks, so you'll want to get this stat as high as possible.

Since Demon Hunters have low health compared to other Strength classes, we recommend focusing on Vitality next. This will boost your Life stat to give you higher maximum health, along with your Offense and Defense Rating to increase your damage dealt and reduce damage from incoming enemy attacks. Fortitude will push that damage even further, while also raising your Armor and Armor Penetration stats. A balance of Strength, Vitality, and Fortitude should make your Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build viable at the highest difficulties.

To raise your attribute scores, you need to find gear that has a high stat roll in your preferred attributes. However, attribute scores aren't the only important aspect to consider when selecting gear, as certain Legendary armor will alter your skills to improve your damage-dealing potential. That means you'll also need to know the best Demon Hunter skills before selecting your gear.

Best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build skills

As a Demon Hunter, your skills are all about damage. You'll have a range of abilities for your crossbow that you can use to deal with groups of enemies, ensuring that you never get overwhelmed while hunting through hell. These skills will change based on the gear that you equip, so be aware that some of the descriptions below may be slightly different to the default descriptions in your skill list.

Below, you can find the best skills for a Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build:

Primary Skill: Crossbow Shot (unlocked at level 1)

(unlocked at level 1) Multishot (unlocked at level 1)

(unlocked at level 1) Rain of Vengeance (unlocked at level 3)

(unlocked at level 3) Impale (unlocked at level 41)

(unlocked at level 41) Vengeance (unlocked at level 50)

Crossbow Shot is the best Primary Skill for this Demon Hunter build, as you can use Legendary Gear to increase its damage and stay mobile while attacking. Explosive Arrow, the other Primary Attack option that you'll gain at level 34, deals plenty of damage too, but it forces you to stand still and leaves you vulnerable to the demon swarms.

Another skill that you'll have at level 1 is Multishot, which is one of the best Demon Hunter skills in Diablo Immortal. While much of that strength comes from certain Legendary Gear that alters the effects of Multishot (which we'll cover below in our Demon Hunter Gear section), the ability to deal huge damage to groups of enemies rather than just a single target makes the Demon Hunter incredibly powerful. Multishot can also store up to 3 charges at once, meaning it'll usually be ready whenever you need it.

Rain of Vengeance is another early skill for the Demon Hunter, and it's their best source of crowd control. It fires a volley of arrows at enemy hordes, dealing huge damage. When paired with the Hailstone Shoulders, it also inflicts the Frost effect to slow enemies down in that area. This allows you to control the battlefield and easily shred through swathes of demonspawn within seconds.

Impale is unlocked much later at level 41, but it's another strong crowd control DPS skill that pairs perfectly with Rain of Vengeance. Use Rain of Vengeance to damage and slow a group of enemies, and then unleash Impale to fire a torrent of knives at your enemies. This will maximise your damage potential and destroy your enemies, and you can easily pick off any survivors with your Crossbow Shot.

Vengeance is the final skill that you'll unlock as a Demon Hunter, and it is undoubtedly the best. Vengeance transforms your Demon Hunter for 6 seconds, making every Primary Attack launch 2 additional arrows for extra damage. You can use your Multishot and Rain of Vengeance skills at the start of a fight and then follow up with Vengeance to enhance your regular Crossbow Shot, so that even your Primary Skill deals massive damage.

Since Impale and Vengeance are both locked until you reach a high level, make sure to check out our guide on how to level up quickly in Diablo Immortal.

Best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build gear

While skills are your main method for dealing damage in Diablo Immortal, Gear plays an equally vital role in your build. Legendary Gear often has unique effects that transform your skills, altering your abilities to increase their damage or add status effects into the chaos. When farming Legendary Gear, it's also important to look for pieces with high rolls in your main attributes (Strength, Vitality, and Fortitude).

Below, you can find the best gear for our Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build:

Helmet : Cowl of Focused Hatred

: Cowl of Focused Hatred Chest : Heart of Vengeance

: Heart of Vengeance Shoulders : Hailstone Shoulders

: Hailstone Shoulders Legs : Coff's Unrelenting Fury

: Coff's Unrelenting Fury Main Hand : Flamespite

: Flamespite Off Hand : The Hungerer

: The Hungerer Set: War Rags of Shal'baas

The Cowl of Focused Hatred is a Legendary headpiece that drastically improves Multishot by making it fire 4 additional arrows. That is a huge improvement over the regular ability, making the Cowl of Focused Hatred a must-have for any Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build. The Legendary Main-Hand weapon Flamespite further improves Multishot by making it inflict the burning effect on enemies for extra damage.

Vengeance is the best Demon Hunter skill, and the Heart of Vengeance chestpiece allows you to use it more often with a 15% decrease to its cooldown. Coff's Unrelenting Fury makes Vengeance even stronger, as it fires an additional arrow with every other attack.

Of course, Vengeance isn't the only way to improve your Primary Skill. The Legendary Off-Hand weapon known as The Hungerer allows your Crossbow Shot arrows to pierce enemies and hit multiple targets, making it a powerful skill for dealing with multiple enemies at once.

The Hailstone Shoulders are another powerful piece of Legendary Gear, making your Rain of Vengeance skill even stronger. As mentioned in the skills section above, the Hailstone Shoulders add the frost effect to Rain of Vengeance so that it deals extra damage and chills enemies to slow them down. This gives you some crucial control on the field, as your Demon Hunter can then quickly move around the chilled enemies and strike them from all angles.

A full set of Legendary Gear is vital for making the best Demon Hunter build, but you'll also need to equip the right gear set. Gear sets cover your 6 other equipment slots, including the Neck, two Rings, Hands, Waist, and Feet. War Rags of Shal'baas is the best gear set for the Demon Hunter, as it increases the attack damage of your Crossbow Shot Primary Skill and allows you to attack faster so that you can keep up the pressure on tough foes. The War Rags of Shal'baas set offers the following benefits:

2 set items equipped : Primary Attack Damage increased by 15%.

: Primary Attack Damage increased by 15%. 4 set items equipped : Your Primary Attacks gradually increase your Attack Speed, up to a max of 25%.

: Your Primary Attacks gradually increase your Attack Speed, up to a max of 25%. 6 set items equipped: Your Primary Attacks have a chance to increase your Attack Speed for 10 seconds. This will only occur once every 30 seconds.

These improvements to the Crossbow Shot, along with the effects granted by The Hungerer Off-Hand weapon and the Vengeance skill, make it a viable and crucial part of any Demon Hunter build, even in late-game activities.

Best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build gems

Legendary Gear might offer some substantial improvements for your skills, but you can gain further stat boosts with Legendary Gems. Every Legendary Gear piece has a Legendary Gem socket, while the War Rags of Shal'baas set has slots for regular gems. Below, we'll list the best Legendary Gems for our Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build and what they do:

Blood-Soaked Jade : Increases all damage you deal by up to 8% and your movement speed by 10%. The damage bonus scales with your Life stat.

: Increases all damage you deal by up to 8% and your movement speed by 10%. The damage bonus scales with your Life stat. Seeping Bile : Your attacks have a 4% chance to poison enemies, inflicting 25% base damage + 263 every second for 6 seconds. This poison spreads to nearby enemies if the victim dies.

: Your attacks have a 4% chance to poison enemies, inflicting 25% base damage + 263 every second for 6 seconds. This poison spreads to nearby enemies if the victim dies. Fervent Fang : Each time you deal damage to an enemy, that enemy now takes 0.8% increased damage from your attacks. This stacks up to a max of 10 times on the same enemy.

: Each time you deal damage to an enemy, that enemy now takes 0.8% increased damage from your attacks. This stacks up to a max of 10 times on the same enemy. Chained Death : Increases damage done by your attacks by 1.5% per target hit. This stacks up to a max of three times at once.

: Increases damage done by your attacks by 1.5% per target hit. This stacks up to a max of three times at once. Ca'arsen's Invigoration : Increases the speed of your Primary Skill by 5.5%.

: Increases the speed of your Primary Skill by 5.5%. Seled's Weakening: Gain 6% increased damage for 60 seconds after killing an elite monster.

To find these Legendary Gems easily, you'll want to learn more about Diablo Immortal's Elder Rifts and Legendary Crests.

Unlike Legendary Gear, which can take any Legendary Gem in each slot, each piece of the War Rags of Shal'baas set only takes specific gem colours. We recommend using Tourmaline in any Red slots to increase your Damage, Sapphire in Blue slots to raise your Armor Penetration, and Topaz in Yellow slots to improve your Resistances.

That wraps up our guide on the best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build. If you don't want to fight demons alone, check out our guides on how to play with friends and how to make a clan in Diablo Immortal. To improve your PC performance, take a look at James' Diablo Immortal PC performance guide.