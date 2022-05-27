Diablo Immortal pre-load begins on PC today ahead of its launch on June 2nd

Blizzard Entertainment and NetEast Games have announced that the upcoming devilish MMOARPG Diablo Immortal is available for pre-load on PC today. As in, right now. It won't launch in full until next June 2nd, but Blizzard have provided a handy ‘roadmap’ for accessing the game here. Scurry forth ye demons.

Watch on YouTube Diablo Immortal is a mobile MMO action RPG that's also coming to PC.

A mobile-first game that's also coming to PC, Diablo Immortal was revealed to crestfallen fans at Blizzcon 2018 when they were really hoping for Diablo 4. The game is set between the events of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3. It’ll support crossplay between PC and mobile using your Battle.net login. Don’t worry, Blizzard are still working on Diablo 4, although it was delayed last November until 2023 at the earliest.

Blizzard’s most recent jaunt to Hell was last year’s Diablo 2: Resurrected, which Alice Bee thought was a nice trip down memory lane. With demons, obvs. “You could be a big burly barbarian or a sorcerer slinging spells,” she said. “It is both fun and full of fantasy loot. You will spend a lot of time comparing the relative benefits of different bucklers.“ Aren’t bucklers awesome?

I’m obliged to mention the ongoing woes at Activision Blizzard at this point. The company has seen accusations of sexual harrassment, workplace discrimination and poor working conditions. At the beginning of this week, Raven Software QA testers working on Call Of Duty: Warzone voted to unionise after Activision Blizzard began layoffs at the company in December. Pension funds based in New York are also seeking to access Activision Blizzard’s records to look into the involvement of CEO Bobby Kotick in managing the company’s $68.7 billion buyout by Microsoft, announced in January.

Diablo Immortal can be preloaded from Blizzard’s Battle.net site ahead of the open beta beginning on June 2nd. You can find out more about the game at the official site.