Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find the Royal Tools

Want to know where to find the Royal Tools in Disney Dreamlight Valley? When you first enter Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll find that you can't do much without a set of tools. Fortunately, your ally and guide Merlin (from The Sword in the Stone) believes that there is a set of Royal Tools scattered throughout the Plaza and the Meadows of the Dreamlight Valley. That sure sounds easy, but finding the Royal Tools might prove challenging, as they are incredibly well-hidden.

In this guide, we explain where to find the Royal Tools in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including the Royal Pickaxe, Shovel, Fishing Rod, and Watering Can.

Where to find the Royal Tools in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find the Royal Tools scattered between the Plaza and the Meadow, the first two areas of the Dreamlight Valley that you will unlock. Below, we'll break down where to find each Royal Tool, with a handy screenshot marking the exact map location of each.

Where to find the Royal Pickaxe

The Royal Pickaxe is the first Royal Tool that you can find, and it is also the easiest to get. To get the Royal Pickaxe, simply head to the bottom right corner of the Plaza. You'll find the Royal Pickaxe between the two apple trees in this corner of the Plaza.

You can use the Royal Pickaxe to smash rocks throughout the Dreamlight Valley. This will let you access new areas, such as the Peaceful Meadow to the South of the Plaza, and also mine stone, coal, and various gems from rocks that you smash.

Where to find the Royal Shovel

To get the Royal Shovel, you must head to the top right corner of the Plaza and visit Chez Remy. Remy is absent for now, but you can simply walk over to his restaurant to find the Royal Shovel.

The Royal Shovel allows you to dig holes wherever you see fit. You'll find glowing tiles throughout the Valley that you can dig to get rewards, but you can make a hole wherever you want. This allows you to plant seeds, which is important if you want to enjoy some gardening with your favourite Disney characters.

Where to find the Watering Can

The Watering Can is the most well-hidden tool, but you'll probably kick yourself when you learn how to find it. To get the Watering Can, simply head over to your character's house and investigate the gardening plot. Look behind the barrels by the fence to find the Watering Can hidden around the back of your house.

The Watering Can does exactly as you'd expect - it allows you to water crops so that they grow. You'll need to use the Watering Can to keep crops watered until they're ready to harvest.

Where to find the Fishing Rod

The Fishing Rod is located in the Peaceful Meadow, the second area that you unlock in the Dreamlight Valley. However, this is a little more complex than the previous tools. To get the Fishing Rod, head into the Peaceful Meadow and head right on the map towards the large pond.

There is a broken Fishing Rod next to this pond. Pick it up and take it to Goofy, who will thank you for finding his old rod and reward you with the Royal Fishing Rod. You can use the Royal Fishing Rod by throwing the hook into small bubbling sections in ponds throughout the Dreamlight Valley. This will allow you to reel in various types of fish, as well as items and ingredients such as seaweed.

That wraps up our guide on how to get the Royal Tools in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are plenty of other quests ahead, though. Most importantly, you will need to gather various orbs around the Dreamlight Valley. If you need a hand with these quests, take a look at our guides on how to raise friendship levels quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley to get the Orb of Friendship and how to complete the With Great Power quest to retrieve the Orb of Power.