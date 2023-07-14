Dragon Age writer's musical RPG Stray Gods delayed to avoid Baldur's Gate 3's release

Dragon Age writer David Gaider’s next game Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical has been delayed a week to August 10th. Developers Summerfall Studios say the move gives them breathing room away from the “hotly anticipated” Baldur’s Gate 3, which is launching on Stray God’s old release date - August 3rd.

“We want everyone to have ample space to check out Stray Gods when it launches,” explained Summerfall Studios. “Baldur’s Gate is hotly anticipated (by us, too!) and we want to give our fans room to celebrate Stray Gods.” That’s somewhat ironic since Bladur’s Gate 3 recently moved its own release date to avoid fellow behemoth Starfield, so we have a musical chairs situation on our hands. Or perhaps an RPG sandwich to look forward to.

Extra leg space isn’t the only reason for the delay, though. “We also want everyone to be able to play on their preferred device at launch,” said the team, “This extra week allows us to have performance parity as close as possible, across every platform.” The studio calls that a “huge undertaking for any team,” but especially an indie studio releasing their first game.

Stray Gods is part choose-your-own-adventure game, part RPG, and all musical theatre. That means you’ll be making decisions, romancing a few Greek Gods, and solving a murder mainly through musical sing-songs. Those numbers can actually break into different variations depending on your choices, too, so Broadway fans can look forward to multiple playthroughs.

Summerfall Studios was co-founded by David Gaider, who was the lead writer on all three Dragon Age games and is now the creative director of Stray Gods. He’s joined by composer Austin Wintory, who was behind the sweeping soundtracks of Journey and The Banner Saga. However, the game was originally announced as Chorus and I’m guessing it switched names to avoid sharing an RPG tag with Chorvs.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical will come out on August 10th for PC and consoles. You can find out more on Steam.