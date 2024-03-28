How to start a new game in Dragon's Dogma 2

Looking to start a new game in Dragon's Dogma 2? Dragon's Dogma 2 only allows you to have one save file at a time, which means if you're looking to completely start a new game you'll have to jump through a few hoops first.

Below we'll go through the steps you need to take to delete your old save on PC and start a new one in Dragon's Dogma 2. These steps have been tested out ourselves to make sure they're safe.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventures awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to start a new Dragon's Dogma 2 game

To start a new game of Dragon's Dogma 2 on PC, you'll first need to delete your old saves. If you simply wish to change the appearance of your character, be sure to check out our character appearance guide first as this can be done through in-game means and doesn't require you to completely start again.

If you still wish to proceed, you must follow these steps:

Make sure all of your other games on Steam are backed up via Cloud Saves and can be restored. Locate Dragon's Dogma 2 in your Steam library, right-click and select 'Properties'. Untick the option to 'Keep games saves in the Steam Cloud for Dragon's Dogma 2'. This will disable Cloud Saves for the game. Navigate to: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\userdata . There may be more than one folder here. Check inside each of them for a folder called 2054970 . Delete the entire contents of the 2054970 folder*. Re-launch Dragon's Dogma 2, then re-enable Cloud Saves for the game via the 'Properties' menu. Start a new game in Dragon's Dogma 2. Exit the game and click on the exclamation mark next to the 'Play' button. Select Local Save.

* If you want to keep the same character that you made during character creation, then you should delete everything except the two SS1_data files inside remote\win64_save . This way, you'll start a new game but with the same character appearance data.

Now, you should be all set to create a new Dragon's Dogma 2 game with a fresh start.

That rounds off our guide to creating a new game in Dragon's Dogma 2.