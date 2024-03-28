Looking for how to revive Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2? Pawns are helpful NPCs in Dragon's Dogma 2 that follow you around, help in combat and hold items for you if your inventory is full.

If your Main Pawn dies whilst in your service, however, their inventory is temporarily lost until you revive them. To learn how to revive your Main Pawn and all other Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2, read below.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventures awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to revive Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2

Unlike NPCs and the Arisen, Pawns cannot be revived with a Wakestone. Instead, if they are downed in combat you can interact with them and select the prompt to 'Revive' them which will get them back on their feet.

If a Pawn is downed for too long (around a minute) they will disappear from combat and will not return to your party until you have revived them at a Riftstone.

Sending Main Pawns on quests are a good way of earning Rift Crystals at a Riftstone. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Riftstones are stones infused with a glowing blue script that allow you to 'enter The Rift' and either dismiss, employ or send Pawns out on quests. Interacting with one is enough to instantly revive your Main Pawn back into your service.

The first Riftstone you'll encounter in Dragon's Dogma 2 is located at the Borderwatch Outpost, but there are many more around the lands of Vermund. Once revived, make sure to keep an eye on your Pawn's health in combat. They can be healed by the Anodyne spell or from resting at an Inn or Campsite.

If you want to re-recruit or revive a fallen regular Pawn, you must visit a Riftstone and enter The Rift.

This involves selecting Pawn Search from the main menu and selecting the option to View Previously Hired Pawns. Your faithful companion should be on the list, available to re-recruit and may even offer some unique dialogue when they see you again.

This process will, of course, cost Rift Crystals to do. You can earn Rift Crystals from the following:

Repairing Forgotten Riftstones.

Activating Riftstones.

Sending your Main Pawn off on a quest.

Defeating enemies.

Looting from chests.

Completing side quests.

That rounds off our guide to reviving Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2. For more Dragon's Dogma 2 tips and tricks, see our guides for making the perfect Sorcerer build, Archer build, Fighter build and more.