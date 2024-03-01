The best Elden Ring mods (2024)

What are the best Elden Ring mods to download? Elden Ring may soon be set to receive a gigantic expansion DLC in the form of Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree, but if you can't wait that long before injected a bit of fresh new life into the Lands Between, then mods are the best way forward.

Elden Ring has had a blossoming modding community from day one, and there's a wealth of excellent mods out there nowadays, ranging from minor fixes and cosmetic tweaks to enormous overhauls, new weapons and animations, difficulty options, and much more. Below we've selected 20 of the best mods in Elden Ring and explained why we think they're so fantastic. You'll also find download links for each Elden Ring mod below.

Seamless Co-op is one of the best-known and most popular Elden Ring mods. This mod allows you to bypass the usual restrictions of co-op multiplayer in Elden Ring, allowing you to play through the entire game with your friends. No need to summon them in for individual fights. You can invite up to 5 other players into The Lands Between with you, and play through one of the grandest open-world games of all time together.

Download link: Elden Ring Seamless Co-op mod

Author: LukeYui

First Person Souls

First Person Souls allows you to play through all of Elden Ring in first-person instead of third-person perspective. It's a simple but gigantic change to the base game, and it's amazing how much the first-person view changes the entire feel of the game. Suddenly, that Ulcerated Tree Spirit looks a lot larger. And don't get me started on the Fire Giant. Whew. It's a great mod, it works well, and it's a must-try for players more familiar with first-person than third-person games.

Download link: Elden Ring First Person Souls mod

Author: Dasaav

Quest Log

Quest Log is a lifesaver of an Elden Ring mod. As with most FromSoftware games, Elden Ring has a variety of optional quests, many of them with very obscure and opaque win and loss conditions. It's not at all uncommon to find that an NPC's side-quest has been failed for some unknown reason. And while our Elden Ring quests walkthrough is your best bet for players who don't want to use mods, the Quest Log is another great tool that simply opens an in-game menu to help keep track of every side-quest and your next steps for each one.

Download link: Elden Ring Quest Log mod

Author: TheEldenRingQuestGiver

Item And Enemy Randomizer

Item And Enemy Randomizer is perfect for players who are ready for a new challenge in Elden Ring. This sophisticated and extremely popular mod randomises key items, merchant shops, enemy loot drops, and - most excitingly - the enemies themselves, so you'll never quite know what the next area has in store for you until you're there. It's reliable, customisable, and heaps of fun - except when you see Malenia, Hand Of Miquella strutting down the Tree Sentinel's path as you first set foot in Limgrave.

Download link: Elden Ring Item And Enemy Randomizer mod

Author: thefifthmatt

Easy Mode

Easy Mode has long been sought-after by players who find Elden Ring's infamous difficulty to be a bit much after a long day's work. Download this mod, and you'll get to pick between three different difficulty settings, each of which tweaks your incoming and outgoing damage to varying levels. There are also options which increase the rate at which you earn runes, along with plenty more tweaks to make Elden Ring much less punishing.

Download link: Elden Ring Easy Mode mod

Author: odashikonbu

Prepare To Die (Hard Mode)

Prepare To Die is a mod for Elden Ring veterans which dramatically ups the difficulty - but not in a totally unfair manner. A lot of work has been put into this mod which touches upon nearly every enemy in the game, making them quite a bit smarter and cannier than before. The best part is that while it does increase enemies' damage a little, it doesn't rely on this for the increased difficulty. The mod author has said that enemy stats have only been increased up to similar levels that you would find in New Game Plus. The real danger comes from the enhanced enemy AI - exactly as it should be.

Download link: Elden Ring Prepare To Die (Hard Mode) mod

Author: Silentverge02

The Convergence

The Convergence is a mighty Elden Ring overhaul mod which adds a mind-boggling array of new content. New weapons, spells, enemies, bosses, and even whole new sections of the map have been added, providing a fresh new challenge for long-time Elden Ring players. This mod has got a lot of attention recently, not only for the vast amounts of new content but also the unerring quality of those changes. Give it a try if the vanilla experience is starting to feel a bit stale.

Download link: Elden Ring The Convergence mod

Author: AronTheBaron

Elden Ring Reforged

Elden Ring Reforged is another gigantic Elden Ring overhaul mod, which focuses less on adding new weapons and items (though it still adds many new ones) but more so on entirely new mechanical elements like deflecting, ducking, dyeing armour, gathering knowledge of enemies via a bestiary system, using spell and weapon combos, overhauling the classes system so it's not just a fire-and-forget choice during character creation, and much more besides. It's a truly staggering mod.

Download link: Elden Ring Reforged mod

Author: Kirnifr

Map For Goblins

Map For Goblins is a very useful little map mod for Elden Ring which automatically adds hundreds of markers to the map, giving you a lot more information than is available in vanilla Elden Ring. With this mod you can see the locations of all unvisited Sites Of Grace, all undefeated bosses, and all unique item drops - including some of the best weapons and best armor sets in the game.

Download link: Elden Ring Map For Goblins mod

Author: Harmonixer123

Grand Merchant

Grand Merchant is a simple but excellent timesaving mod, which gives Kalé every item in the game to sell for free. Kalé is the merchant you meet at the Church of Elleh in Limgrave at the start of the game, so the mod allows you to easily procure any item in the game from the very beginning of Elden Ring. It's quite cheaty, obviously, and certainly not for use in online mode. But it's a godsend for players who want to try a particular thing with a particular item.

Download link: Elden Ring Grand Merchant mod

Author: Xylozi

Posture Bar Mod

The Posture Bar Mod adds a secondary bar below the health bar of every enemy in Elden Ring. This yellow-ish bar, as you might have guessed, displays the enemy's posture, which is a hidden value which determines when an enemy can be staggered by your attacks, rendering them vulnerable to a critical hit. It's a great mod for helping you to understand the calculations going on behind Elden Ring's complex combat system.

Download link: Elden Ring Posture Bar mod

Author: Mordrog

Clever's Moveset Modpack

Clever's Moveset Modpack is a compendium of Elden Ring mods all created by the same author, who has put out some of Elden Ring's highest-quality new weapon and animation mods since the game's release. Each of the mods in this modpack comes with a new moveset of attacks that you can use with each new weapon. They've all been made to an exceptional standard, and while they're tuned to be pretty powerful compared to most vanilla weapons, they don't look at all out of place in terms of quality.

Download link: Elden Ring Clever's Moveset Modpack mod

Author: cleverraptor6

Magic Overhaul (Sorceries)

Magic Overhaul implements a number of changes to several major sorceries from vanilla Elden Ring. Some of these changes are minor or even purely cosmetic, but many of them completely change the nature of the spell, with excellent visual effects and character animations to boot. After playing around with it, I very highly recommend this mod for anyone who wants to feel like a true mage in Elden Ring.

Download link: Elden Ring Magic Overhaul (Sorceries) mod

Author: Tellah9

Transmogrify Armor

Transmogrify Armor is a mod that does exactly what it says on the tin without any fuss. This mod allows you to transmog your armour, which means to give your armour pieces the appearance of different armour, while keeping the former's stats and effects. Simply put: you no longer have to walk around looking like an absolute joke in order to get the best possible armour effects.

Download link: Elden Ring Transmogrify Armor mod

Author: tomclark

Unlock The Framerate

Unlock The Framerate is a simple but arguably essential Elden Ring mod which unlocks the game's built-in FPS (Frames Per Second) lock of 60, and allows you to set your own custom FPS limit (or just keep it entirely unlocked). In this day and age, PC players are moving beyond 60fps as a standard framerate for today's games, which is why this is one of the most downloaded mods for Elden Ring.

Download link: Elden Ring Unlock The Framerate mod

Author: TechieW

PS4 And PS5 Controller UI

The PS4 and PS5 Controller UI mod is another extremely simple but very useful mod that does exactly what it says on the tin. By default, Elden Ring will only display control prompts in the form of keyboard or Xbox controller icons, which is bad news for players who use a PS5 controller on PC. But with this mod, you can get the native prompts to your own device, with all those easily understandable circles, squares, and triangles.

Download link: Elden Ring PS4 And PS5 Controller UI mod

Author: losh11

Pause The Game

Pause The Game fixes an important issue for many Elden Ring players. If you're in-game, then while you're in the map or a crafting screen - or even the settings menu - the game will not pause. Which often leads to frustrating and unnecessary deaths if you don't see the enemy sneaking up behind you while you're preoccupied. This mod allows you to set a customisable keybind which pauses the game at will.

Download link: Elden Ring Pause The Game mod

Author: TechieW

Remove Weight Limitations

Remove Weight Limitations is a mod which isolates one of the effects of the Easy Mode mod featured previously on this list, and allows you to activate it on its own. This mod sets the player's weight to zero no matter what they have equipped, allowing them to gain the benefits of the lightest-weight dodges and rolls while still carrying the heaviest, most protective armour. Slightly cheaty, but a very welcome mod for those who find no joy in the compromise between protection and mobility.

Download link: Elden Ring Remove Weight Limitations mod

Author: ImAxel0

Disable Rune Loss On Death

Disable Rune Loss On Death makes the entire experience of Elden Ring a little more forgiving for players who don't have a good knack for rune management. By default, when you die in Elden Ring, you'll drop all your runes on the spot where you died, and you'll need to collect them in your next life before you die or they'll be lost forever. This mod allows you to keep all your runes when you die, so you no longer have to waste valuable seconds at the start of each boss fight dodging attacks and trying desperately to reach your rune-strewn spirit-corpse.

Download link: Elden Ring Disable Rune Loss On Death mod

Author: TechieW

Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table

The Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table is an addon which is designed to be used in conjunction with the well known Cheat Engine software. As the name implies, this Cheat Engine is used for cheating in Elden Ring (along with many other games). And the Ultimate Cheat Engine Table gives you a very handy list of tickboxes in the Cheat Engine that are specific to Elden Ring, allowing you to very easily spawn items and enemies, change your level and stats, unlock all sites of grace, teleport yourself, and much more besides.

Download link: Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table mod

Author: TeamHexinton

That concludes our list of the 20 best Elden Ring mods that are available to download right now.