If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

FIFA 23's first patch is a "tuning update" aimed at penalties and dribbling

Referees are being tweaked too
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Fifa 23 image showing Mbappe dribbling the ball across the pitch.

Soccer sim FIFA 23 has been given its first patch since the Day One update, but don’t expect to encounter any earth-shattering changes when you next take to the pitch. Described as a “live tuning update”, the patch adjusts the difficulty of penalties and fiddles with dribbling speed for some players. These changes are already live in the game, but you’ll need to restart your FIFA session when the tuning update message pops up to apply it.

Watch on YouTube

The top inclusion in this tuning patch is the alteration to penalties. EA have reduced the accuracy of penalty kicks taken when the composure ring is yellow or red. This should have the effect of making penalties harder, following community criticism of their difficulty level since the game’s launch last week. I could watch an entire match of just penalties, so that suits me.

EA also mucked about with the speed of players whose dribbling-related attributes are below 90 with this patch, increasing the quickness of their technical dribbling animation. Referees are now less likely to call fouls when collisions involve arms too, but are more prone to yellow carding anyone who fouls with a hard slide tackle. You can read the full details of the tuning update here.

FIFA 23 is on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £60/$70/€70. If you’re searching for some guidance on your Ultimate Team picks then check out Hayden’s guide to the best players in FIFA 23. He’s also put together a list of the best wonderkids for FIFA 23’s career mode.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch