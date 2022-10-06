FIFA 23 TOTW 3 squad: Full Team of the Week 3 lineup, ratings, and next TOTW release time

Want to know the current Team of the Week squad in FIFA 23? FIFA 23 receives a new Team of the Week lineup every Wednesday, releasing 23 new cards featuring players who’ve had an exceptional performance in recent real life matches. If you’re playing Ultimate Team and want to know which players featured in the TOTW 3 squad in FIFA 23, then you’re in the right place.

In this guide, we’ll provide the full Team of the Week 3 FIFA 23 lineup, including every player featured in the squad and their TOTW 3 card rating.

FIFA 23 TOTW 3 lineup

You can find the full TOTW 3 FIFA 23 lineup listed below:

GK: Trapp (87 overall)

(87 overall) CB: Smalling (84 overall)

(84 overall) LWB: Clauss (83 overall)

(83 overall) RB: De Marcos (81 overall)

(81 overall) CM: Milinkovic-Savic (87 overall)

(87 overall) LM: Werner (84 overall)

(84 overall) RM: Maddison (84 overall)

(84 overall) CAM: Musiala (84 overall)

(84 overall) ST: Haaland (89 overall)

(89 overall) ST: Ben Yedder (86 overall)

(86 overall) LW: Rafael Leao (86 overall)

GK: Zeghba (79 overall)

(79 overall) CB: Danso (81 overall)

(81 overall) CAM: Rodriguez (81 overall)

(81 overall) CAM: Cesinha (81 overall)

(81 overall) LW: Trossard (82 overall)

(82 overall) ST: Sorloth (84 overall)

(84 overall) ST: Fullkrug (81 overall)

ST: Sikan (75 overall)

(75 overall) ST: Adeboyejo (74 overall)

(74 overall) ST: Rios (71 overall

(71 overall CF: Hotic (79 overall)

(79 overall) LM: Zang Yifeng (64 overall)

Many of the players featured in the TOTW 3 squad are not a surprise. Erling Haaland and Wisam Ben Yedder, for example, are some of the best strikers right now. At just 22, Haaland also features on our list of FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids and hidden gems, which shows he's set to be a top player for years to come.

Kevin Trapp, featured as the main goalkeeper in the TOTW 3 starting XI, currently ranks as one of the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earns a spot on our list of the best midfielders in FIFA 23. While none of the defenders in the TOTW 3 lineup rank as the best defenders in FIFA 23, they're still top cards that you should try to slot into your team. Since they aren't top players, you might also be able to get these high-ranking cards quite cheap.

FIFA 23 TOTW 4 release time

The TOTW 4 lineup will release on October 12 2022 at 6pm BST, if it follows the same pattern as previous weeks. The lineup will not be announced until that time, although following high profile games over the coming days is sure to give us an idea of the players who might feature. There are plenty of matches happening this weekend, and we’re sure any of the best players in FIFA 23 stand a chance of earning a TOTW 4 card.

When the TOTW cards drop, make sure to check out our FIFA 23 Ones to Watch tracker to see if any OTW cards receive an upgrade. This week, Haaland went up by one point thanks to his TOTW 3 card, but that could certainly rise higher in the weeks to come.

How to get TOTW 3 cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

TOTW 3 cards are available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team packs. Most of the TOTW 3 cards are gold, meaning you’ll likely want to invest in gold packs or the limited premium packs in the store. Zang Yifeng is the only bronze card this week, while strikers Adeboyejo and Rios are both silver cards.

Of course, you can also head over to the transfer market and purchase these TOTW 3 cards directly from other players. Haaland’s TOTW card is likely going to fetch over a million coins on the transfer market, but other cards with a high rating, such as Trapp and Clauss, are currently trading for around 30000 coins. That’s a much more reasonable price for some of the top cards on the market right now in FIFA 23.

How to challenge the TOTW 3 squad in FIFA 23

If you want to test your mettle against the current FIFA 23 TOTW squad, you can head over to the Squad Battles mode within Ultimate Team. There, you can play a single player match against the TOTW squad, which is controlled by the AI.

You can net a total of 1600 points by defeating the TOTW squad, which is enough to take you up a couple of Squad Battles ranks and earn you some rewards. Squad Battles rewards tend to include gold packs and lots of coins, so they’re certainly worth doing every week.

That wraps up our FIFA 23 TOTW guide, but there's plenty more to learn. If you want to place these TOTW cards into your Ultimate Team squad, make sure you're familiar with how chemistry works in FIFA 23. If you want to get them in packs, you can earn rewards using our Around the World, First XI, Puzzle Master, and Seven League Boots SBC solution guides.