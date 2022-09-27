Looking for a FIFA 23 Around the World SBC solution? SBCs, or Squad Building Challenges, have been the best way to get top players for your Ultimate Team in recent years, and FIFA 23 is no different. SBCs are challenges that task you with building a squad under specific criteria, and they often give the best Ultimate Team packs as a reward. There are plenty of SBCs that will get you excellent gold cards, but you’re more likely to pull one of the best players in FIFA 23 from rare packs. Fortunately, the Around the World SBC offers a Rare Mega Pack as a reward, which has made it a fan favourite since early access launched.

In this guide, we’ll break down the easiest FIFA 23 Around the World SBC solution, so that you can open a Rare Mega Pack and get some top players for your squad.

FIFA 23 Around the World SBC requirements

The Around the World SBC is part of the Advanced Hybrid Nations challenge. The Around the World SBC tasks you with building a squad with the following requirements:

Squad must contain players from exactly 10 nations.

Squad must contain a minimum of eight rare players in the starting XI.

The team overall rating must be a minimum of 81.

The chemistry rating per player must be a minimum of two.

The total chemistry score for your squad must be a minimum of 24.

That is a mind boggling list of requirements, but there’s no need to panic. We’ve gone through the transfer market to find the perfect Around the World SBC solution in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Around the World SBC solution

For the Around the World SBC, you’ll want to aim for a team of players from the same league. This gives you a wide pool of players from a mix of nationalities that you can throw into your squad, while ensuring that they all have the minimum chemistry of two. For our solution, we decided to exclusively select players from the Premier League.

Below, you can find the full list of Premier League players (and their nationalities) that we used in our FIFA 23 Around the World SBC solution: