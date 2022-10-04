FIFA 23 best strikers: The best ST and CF forward players

Want to know the best strikers in FIFA 23? If you want to rack up a massive goal count in FIFA 23, having the best strikers is crucial. Overall rating is a key factor when determining the best striker in FIFA 23, but you’ll also want to focus on key attributes such as shooting and pace, as high scores in these areas will help your striker counter fast up the pitch and have the perfect finish. It's also important to consider their improvements and changes from previous years, to see who has had a large increase based on the previous season in real life.

In this guide, we’ll break down the best strikers in FIFA 23, so that you can build a strong offensive strategy and score countless goals.

FIFA 23 best strikers

Karim Benzema is the best striker in FIFA 23 - an unsurprising feat, considering he also tops our list of the best players in FIFA 23. After a phenomenal year in which he helped Real Madrid win both LaLiga and the Champions League, EA declared Benzema as the top player in FIFA 23 shortly before launch. This is due to a 2 point overall rating increase from last year, which sees him soar above last year's top strikers - Lewandowski, Ronaldo, and Mbappe - who all either lost points or kept the same rating in FIFA 23.

The best strikers in FIFA 23 are a mixed bunch, but they tend to have a few things in common. Most of them are quick on the ball and fast to react, making them excellent counterattackers. When they approach the keeper, they’re confident and able to get an excellent finish, taking the perfect kick that almost always guarantees a goal.

Below, we’ll list the best strikers in FIFA 23, ranked by their overall rating. We’ve also included their shooting and pace stats in the below table, so you can see the other important details that might impact the striker you want on your team.

Name Position Overall rating Shooting Pace Club Nationality Karim Benzema CF 91 88 80 Real Madrid France Robert Lewandowski ST 91 91 75 FC Barcelona Poland Kylian Mbappe ST 91 89 97 PSG France Cristiano Ronaldo ST 90 92 81 Manchester United Portugal Harry Kane ST 89 91 68 Tottenham Hotspur England Erling Haaland ST 88 91 89 Manchester City Norway Ciro Immobile ST 86 87 85 Latium Italy Romelu Lukaku ST 86 85 80 Inter Milan Belgium Paulo Dybala CF 86 85 80 Roma FC Argentina Lautaro Martinez ST 86 83 83 Inter Milan Argentina Christopher Nkunku CF 86 81 88 RB Leipzig France Gerard Moreno ST 85 86 78 Villareal CF Spain Iago Aspas ST 85 85 82 RC Celta Spain Memphis Depay CF 85 84 83 FC Barcelona Netherlands Jamie Vardy ST 85 84 84 Leicester City England Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ST 85 84 87 Chelsea Gabon Patrik Schick ST 85 83 78 Leverkusen Czech Republic Diogo Jota CF 85 83 85 Liverpool FC Portugal Dusan Vlahovic ST 84 85 80 Juventus Serbia Joao Felix CF 84 80 83 Atletico de Madrid Portugal Luis Suarez ST 84 86 70 National Montevideo Uruguay Wisam Ben Yedder ST 84 84 81 AS Monaco France Edin Dzeko ST 84 84 63 Inter Milan Bosnia Dries Mertens ST 84 82 83 Galatasaray Belgium Kai Havertz ST 84 79 81 Chelsea Germany

There are plenty of key insights to take from that table, which is packed full of important info. For example, Mbappe is one of the top strikers in FIFA 23, but he's also the fastest player with a Pace of 97. That allows him to sprint up the pitch at incredible speed and break away from any pursuing defenders, leaving only the goalkeeper in his path to victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo has the best shooting score in FIFA 23, with a total of 92 in arguably the most important stat for a striker. That score comes from a combination of his incredibly high positioning, finishing, power, long shots, and penalty stats, all of which are 90 or higher. Few can compete with Ronaldo's finishing abilities, making him an obvious choice for any team.

